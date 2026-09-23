Harry Kane Dreams of the NFL… via MLS?

Harry Kane has no plans to retire from soccer right away, but the English forward is already thinking about what he might do when his career eventually comes to an end.

Among the possibilities that interest him, a move to the NFL is becoming increasingly appealing.

Harry Kane, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, once again spoke about his interest in American football on Wednesday. In particular, he wants to explore the possibility of becoming a kicker in the NFL after his soccer career ends.

At 33, Kane remains focused on his current career. However, he believes that American football could be a realistic career path when he decides to move on. He explained that this idea will depend largely on how his soccer career develops over the next few years and on his motivation. (NBC Sports⁠

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Harry Kane's plans could even extend beyond a simple stint in the NFL. The English forward is considering the possibility of playing in MLS while also exploring a career as a kicker in American football.

This prospect could allow him to pursue his passion for the sport in the United States after his years in Europe. Kane is a big fan of American sports and has already expressed his admiration for the NFL and the New England Patriots. (FLM⁠)

The player has also previously spoken about his interest in professional golf. He is a very skilled amateur, but acknowledges that pursuing a career in the sport would be much more difficult. In his view, the NFL is therefore a more realistic possibility.

For now, Kane remains fully focused on soccer and the next steps in his career with Bayern Munich and the English national team. A potential transition to the NFL remains a long-term goal, but Kane himself seems intent on taking this idea more seriously in the coming years.

The former Tottenham forward could thus attempt a transition that is unusual to say the least: moving from scoring goals on soccer fields to making field goals between the uprights on an American football field.

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