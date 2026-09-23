Antonio Brown Gets His Charges Reduced and Avoids Prison

Antonio Brown is set to settle a major legal case that dates back to last year.

The former star NFL wide receiver will accept a plea deal in connection with a shooting that occurred in Miami following a celebrity boxing match in May 2025.

According to his attorney, Antonio Brown is expected to avoid a prison sentence. He is scheduled to appear in a Miami court on September 30 to finalize the deal. (CBS News

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The former player was facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder. A conviction on that charge could have carried a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, placing the former player in a particularly serious legal situation.

The agreement proposed by prosecutors instead calls for a reduced charge of aggravated battery. His attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, stated that his client still believes he is innocent and that he felt he could win his case at trial by invoking, among other things, Florida's “Stand Your Ground” law. (ABC News⁠

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Under the agreement, Antonio Brown is expected to avoid prison and house arrest. According to reports, the sentence instead calls for a period of probation and a requirement to stay away from the victim. Notably, the agreement does not include community service, a fine, or a letter of apology. (The Guardian

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The incident dates back to May 16, 2025, when an altercation broke out after a celebrity boxing event in Miami. According to the arrest warrant, Brown allegedly took a handgun belonging to a security guard and fired two shots at a man with whom he had just had a physical confrontation.

The alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck. Brown, for his part, claimed on social media that he had defended himself against an attack and that some people were trying to steal his jewelry. (ABC News⁠

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There has been a significant new development in the case recently. Nantambu's attorney stated that his client had forgiven Brown and would no longer be participating in the proceedings against the former player. (The Guardian

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Antonio Brown had a 12-season career in the NFL, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before playing for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay during the 2020 season.

Over the course of his career, he recorded 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in the regular season. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl seven times and named to the All-Pro First Team four times. (The Guardian

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His last NFL game was in 2021, when he left the field in the middle of the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets. Since then, his playing career has come to an end.

The next step in the case will therefore be the court appearance scheduled for September 30. That is when the plea agreement involving Antonio Brown is expected to be officially finalized in a Miami court.

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