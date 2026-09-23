A Quebec native signs with the Seahawks

Malick Meiga‘s dream of playing in the NFL is still very much alive.

The Montreal-born wide receiver has just taken another step forward in his professional career by signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle organization has chosen to add the Quebec native to its practice squad, giving him another opportunity to showcase his skills and continue his development in the NFL.

This signing comes just a few weeks after his stint with the Carolina Panthers. Last June, Meiga joined the team as an undrafted free agent. His time with the team, however, lasted only a few weeks, as he was released in August.

Despite this initial setback, the Montreal native had already had the chance to get a taste of professional action. On August 6, he played in the Hall of Fame exhibition game with the Panthers. Targeted twice by the quarterback, he managed to make one catch, gaining 13 yards on the play.

A college career spanning two programs

Before trying his luck in the NFL, Malick Meiga spent his college career split between two NCAA programs. He first played for the Penn State Nittany Lions for three seasons before continuing his career with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for his final two seasons.

Over five seasons and 51 college games, the wide receiver tallied 35 receptions for 432 yards and two touchdowns.

His arrival in Seattle therefore represents a new gateway to the NFL. Although he will initially join the Seahawks' practice squad, Meiga will now have the opportunity to work daily in a new professional environment and continue moving closer to his goal: securing a spot on an active NFL roster.

For the Montreal native, this new agreement marks another step in a journey defined so far by perseverance and the pursuit of an opportunity to make his mark at the highest level.

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