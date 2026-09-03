Davis Alexander Confirms the Bad News

Davis Alexander confirmed what many Montreal Alouettes observers had suspected for some time: the quarterback has been dealing with an injury since the start of the season and has hardly ever been at 100 percent.

The situation

became more concerning after the last game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Alexander took a hit that visibly caused him pain, but the 27-year-old continues to prepare as usual for the next game.

On the eve of facing the British Columbia Lions on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., however, Alexander acknowledged that some pain was still present. He insists, nonetheless, that his condition is gradually improving day by day.

The Montreal quarterback therefore expects to still feel some discomfort during the game. For him, the goal remains to manage the pain and stay available for a team that is having an excellent season

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Alexander also provided an important clarification regarding his physical condition. According to him, medical tests showed that the latest incident had aggravated a pre-existing injury rather than causing a completely new one. He does not, however, believe this situation will prevent him from playing.

A Quarterback Essential to the Alouettes' Surge

Despite his physical struggles, Alexander continues to post impressive statistics. In 11 games this season, he has racked up 3,657 passing yards and thrown 24 touchdown passes.

His performance also echoes his run last season, when he led the Alouettes to the championship game before watching the Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist the trophy.

This time, Montreal's goal is to return to the playoffs and continue its dominance this season. With a 9-2 record, the Alouettes can officially clinch a playoff spot as early as this week.

A win against British Columbia would be enough to clinch their qualification. That scenario could also play out if the Toronto Argonauts win their matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Alexander will therefore once again have to play through the pain, but all signs indicate he's ready to take the risk to help Montreal take another step toward the playoffs.

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