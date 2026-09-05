The Vert et Or took a real beating

The University of Montreal Carabins couldn't have asked for a better start to their college football season. On Friday night, the defending RSEQ champions completely dominated the University of Sherbrooke Vert et Or, securing a convincing 53–21 victory.

From the very first minutes, the Montreal team set the pace and demonstrated why it remains one of the top favorites in Quebec's college football circuit. The offense, led by Marco Iadeluca, was particularly effective in the first half, as the Carabins had all but sealed the game's outcome before halftime.

Montreal reached the end zone five times during the first two quarters. Quarterback Mathieu Barsalou was particularly effective on the ground, scoring three touchdowns with runs that allowed the Carabins to quickly pull ahead.

At the end of the first 30 minutes, the scoreboard read 38-0 in favor of the visitors—a lead that reflected Montreal's dominance in every aspect of the game.

Sherbrooke, however, refused to give up. In the third quarter, the Vert et Or capitalized on a surge of energy to score two consecutive touchdowns and add a successful field goal. Suddenly, the game seemed to be taking a completely different turn.

The Carabins quickly regained control

Sherbrooke's hopes, however, were short-lived. The Carabins regained control of the game and continued to widen the gap until the final whistle.

Late in the game, Pepe Gonzalez was replaced by young Esteban Bedoya. Bedoya seized the opportunity to write the first chapter of his college career by throwing his first two touchdown passes.

With this impressive 53-21 victory, the Carabins are off to an extremely positive start to their season. The defending champions will now have a few days to prepare for their next matchup.

Montreal's next game is scheduled for September 12, when the Carabins will face off against the Concordia Stingers.

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