The CFL is changing its logo

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is unveiling a new visual identity designed to highlight the diversity of the country's Indigenous cultures.

Created by three Indigenous artists from different regions of Canada, this logo combines symbols, nature, and traditional stories in a design centered on reconciliation and unity.

The project was entrusted to Chris Mitchell, Christian Kent, and Brooke Jewell, all members of the ChangeMakers agency. Hailing from the East, Central, and West of the country, respectively, the three creators worked for several months on a multitude of sketches and proposals before narrowing their selection down to eight concepts.

Chris Mitchell, a Mi'kmaq artist from Halifax, quickly realized the scale of the challenge: to create an image capable of representing Canada's many Indigenous nations while maintaining the CFL's recognizable identity.

The final result combines several artistic influences. The trees framing the logo evoke Canadian landscapes from coast to coast. The lower portion draws inspiration from styles associated with Indigenous artistic traditions of the Eastern forests and also pays homage to the legacy of Norval Morrisseau, a major figure in Canadian Indigenous art.

A Logo That Tells a Story of Reconciliation

One of the central elements of the concept is the reference to Turtle Island, a narrative deeply rooted in many Indigenous traditions. According to this story, the land emerged from the waters thanks to a turtle that made it possible for humans to live there.

For the artists and the LCF, this narrative dimension aligns with the message of reconciliation associated with September 30, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The lettering also adds a regional dimension to the logo. The motifs incorporated into the letters “CFL” and “LCF” draw on the personal styles of the three artists. Each represents a part of the country: the West, the Central region, and the East.

The design must therefore strike a balance between cultural heritage and athletic identity. The artists wanted to create an image that was immediately recognizable without making it overly complex.

After months of discussions, virtual meetings, revisions, and trials, the three creators say they are particularly proud of the result. For Brooke Jewell, this work is, in particular, a way to share with the public the concepts of creativity, resilience, and coming together.

The CFL is thus incorporating this new symbol into its initiatives dedicated to reconciliation and the recognition of Indigenous cultures, placing artistic creation and diverse perspectives at the center.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.