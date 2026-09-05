NHL 27: The Canadiens Have the Best Team Rating in the NHL

In the world of hockey, September is obviously marked by the return of National Hockey League action, with each team kicking off training camp and playing preseason games.

What's more, this season, for the first time ever, the first regular-season games will take place in September, with the season kicking off on September 29.

In short, the start of the 2026–2027 season is really just around the corner.

But aside from the start of the season, there's something else noteworthy for hockey fans in September.

In fact, September is usually the month when the new NHL video game is released on gaming consoles, and this year, NHL 27 will be available starting September 11.

The release of the new version of the video game is fast approaching, which means that for some time now—and leading up to September 11—we've been seeing sneak peeks on social media.

Among these teasers, we were recently treated to the various overall team ratings, including the Montreal Canadiens' rating of 89.

It's an excellent rating, but it stands out especially because it's the highest in the Eastern Conference, as well as the highest in the entire league—tied with the Colorado Avalanche.

The @CanadiensMTL are the highest-rated team in the Eastern Conference on #NHL27 Also tied with the @Avalanche for the highest rating in the NHL #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6QMdFFVYGl — Data782 (@Data782) September 4, 2026

That's right—the CH has the highest overall rating in the entire NHL 27 game, which means that, on average, the Habs have the best player ratings.

We already knew some of the ratings, including those for Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, but seeing that the Canadiens have the game's highest rating at 89 is truly impressive.

It might be a bit of a stretch, especially since they're ranked ahead of the Stanley Cup champions—the Carolina Hurricanes—who have a rating of 88—but still, it's flattering for the Habs, who did make it to the semifinals after all.

The Canadiens deserve a high rating, especially considering all the great players and talent on the team.

For those wondering what the exact ratings are for all the Habs players, well, for now, we only know nine of them, which are listed below.

These are very good, realistic ratings—except perhaps Mike Matheson's 88, which ranks ahead of Juraj Slafkovsky's 87.

Otherwise, everything else is pretty respectable.

In short, I can't wait to play with this team once NHL 27 comes out on September 11.

In Brief

– Read this.

For a team in the #Canucks' position, the max-term Zeev Buium extension was a necessity. What that move means for Vancouver's rebuild and the broader NHL marketplace via @TheAthleticNHL. Available for everyone to read: https://t.co/TQPP3cgCIH — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 5, 2026

– Makes sense.

US Open | Shapovalov eliminated by Shelton https://t.co/LmcGPeyIkP — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 5, 2026

– Worth noting.