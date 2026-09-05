MLB in Brief: Trent Grisham Injured | Steve Cohen Confused

Trent Grisham Injured

Jasson Domínguez takes his place.

Prior to today's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

• Recalled OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 5, 2026

Luke Weaver Suffers from Food Poisoning

He's been suffering from it for a month and has been sleeping poorly.

Luke Weaver told @DKPGHSports that he's been dealing with severe poison ivy for almost a month and has barely slept during that time. Weaver has a 5.79 ERA since being traded to the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/1NBktLsb05 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 4, 2026

Edwin Diaz in the AAA

It should happen tomorrow.

Edwin Díaz threw another live session at Dodger Stadium today. Reports were the most encouraging yet. The plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A OKC. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 5, 2026

Another Injury for Luis Urias

It doesn't look good for a return this season.

Luis Urias re-injured his right quad prior to a scheduled rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Thursday. He'll be sidelined from baseball activity again. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 4, 2026

Steve Cohen is confused

He replied “I w” to a tweet saying the Mets are disappointing.

I w — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) September 5, 2026

Kyle Tucker is going to step up

His team believes (obviously and publicly) in him.

In the midst of a tough first season in L.A., Kyle Tucker just hit his first Dodger Stadium home run since June. Was this his breakout game?@Dodgers | https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/mNhFgSwKjp — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 5, 2026

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