MLB in Brief: Trent Grisham Injured | Steve Cohen Confused
Trent Grisham Injured
Jasson Domínguez takes his place.
Luke Weaver Suffers from Food Poisoning
He's been suffering from it for a month and has been sleeping poorly.
Luke Weaver told @DKPGHSports that he's been dealing with severe poison ivy for almost a month and has barely slept during that time.
Weaver has a 5.79 ERA since being traded to the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/1NBktLsb05
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 4, 2026
Edwin Diaz in the AAA
It should happen tomorrow.
Edwin Díaz threw another live session at Dodger Stadium today. Reports were the most encouraging yet. The plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A OKC. #Dodgers
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 5, 2026
Another Injury for Luis Urias
It doesn't look good for a return this season.
Luis Urias re-injured his right quad prior to a scheduled rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Thursday.
He'll be sidelined from baseball activity again.
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 4, 2026
Steve Cohen is confused
He replied “I w” to a tweet saying the Mets are disappointing.
Kyle Tucker is going to step up
His team believes (obviously and publicly) in him.
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