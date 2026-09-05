MLB in Brief: Trent Grisham Injured | Steve Cohen Confused

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Trent Grisham Injured | Steve Cohen Confused
Credit: Pinstripe aAley

Trent Grisham Injured

Jasson Domínguez takes his place.

Luke Weaver Suffers from Food Poisoning

He's been suffering from it for a month and has been sleeping poorly.

Edwin Diaz in the AAA

It should happen tomorrow.

Another Injury for Luis Urias

It doesn't look good for a return this season.

Steve Cohen is confused

He replied “I w” to a tweet saying the Mets are disappointing.

Kyle Tucker is going to step up

His team believes (obviously and publicly) in him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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