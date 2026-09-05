Luis Campusano was the hero against the Yankees

The San Diego Padres aren't firing on all cylinders these days, but yesterday, against the New York Yankees, Craig Stammen's men came through when it counted.

It was the team's catcher, Luis Campusano, who turned off the stadium lights with a thunderous two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth against Yankees reliever Paul Blackburn.

The Yankees were leading 2-1 at the time and were slowly but surely heading toward another victory in 2026. However, the Padres weren't done yet, and the outcome turned out quite differently.

This hard-fought victory allows the Californians to hold onto the final playoff spot in the National League, half a game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lost to the Houston Astros yesterday.

MLB.com

The Padres and Diamondbacks have no pretensions of dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the West Division, yet both teams are fighting relentlessly to carve out a spot in the playoffs and perhaps pull off some surprises once they get there.

In their last ten games, the Padres are 3-7, while the Diamondbacks are 5-5. Neither team is performing at its best right now, but their lead over the Marlins and Cardinals is still worth noting given the number of games remaining in the regular season. Both clubs are locked in a nail-biting battle.

LUIS CAMPUSANO WALKS OFF THE YANKEES! pic.twitter.com/2vJ2t5ipDM — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 5, 2026

Campusano's game-winning home run is all the more significant because it came against a very strong team that is also aiming to make the playoffs in 2026.

Aaron Bonne's team had tied the game at one apiece thanks to Ben Rice's 36th home run in the third inning. Rice isn't as consistent at the plate as he was early in the season, but he hasn't lost any of his power.

Ben Rice ties the game with his 36th home run! pic.twitter.com/0cx0E767gn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 5, 2026

The first five innings of this game, which the Padres won 3-2, were dominated by starting pitchers Max Fried (Yankees) and Walker Buehler (Padres). Both men did a solid job, leaving the mound with the score tied 1-1. The relievers brought in afterward by both managers also performed well, except for Blackburn, who gave up the game-winning hit.

Mason Miller was credited with the win, his fifth of the season. He pitched two innings and allowed one run to the Yankees, while striking out four batters.

If they want to make the playoffs this season, the Padres will need everyone to step up. Luis Campusano's key contribution yesterday is proof of that. A behind-the-scenes player, the 27-year-old catcher made his mark, and others will need to step up in turn over the next few games.

The next matchup between the two teams will pit Carlos Rodon against Robbie Ray, two veteran left-handers who should put on a great show. Tomorrow, Gerrit Cole will face Michael King. Four talented pitchers who are sure to put on a spectacular show for the fans heading to Petco Park.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.