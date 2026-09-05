Expansion in Atlanta: It’s far from a done deal

Yesterday, a major development was announced regarding the return of an NHL franchise to Atlanta.

The development group The Gathering at South Forsyth reportedly secured funding for a commercial, residential, and recreational complex in the city of Forsyth, but Krause Sports & Entertainment issued a statement today to set the record straight.

According to the group, the information reported in the media was incomplete and premature.

Statement from Krause Sports & Entertainment regarding potential NHL expansion to The Gathering at South Forsyth. pic.twitter.com/29tMLo23Ee — NHL to Atlanta (@NHLtoAtlanta) September 5, 2026

[…] That is not accurate. To clarify, the NHL has not made any decision regarding our project, and we are not at the stage of applying for an expansion team. – Krause Sports & Entertainment

The group's owners remain very interested, but the 33rd NHL franchise in Atlanta is far from a reality. We know that, starting in 2029–2030, a 33rd team is in the NHL's plans. Houston and Austin are also in the running.

However, there's a sense that the league wants Atlanta to succeed. As of today, the two previous attempts have failed, but Atlanta is a sports-loving city; obviously, the NHL wants it to work out in Georgia.

Hockey is the only major sport without a team in Georgia. The NBA has the Hawks, the NFL has the Falcons, and MLB has the Braves—all based in Atlanta.

That said, the executives at Krause Sports & Entertainment are highly motivated, but let's not assume this matter is settled.

In a Nutshell

– Finally.

Alexis Sánchez's first start with CF Montréal! #CFMTL on RDS pic.twitter.com/6DcZCdLFLA — RDS (@RDSca) September 5, 2026

– The soundtrack for NHL 27.

– Oh, really?

Russian media, of course, cannot report on the reason (Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace), but it states that KHL President Aleksey Morozov is recommending that KHL teams use ground transportation to away games. There are 11 time zones in Russia. The distance between St. Petersburg and… pic.twitter.com/I3Ph8GO8xM — Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) September 5, 2026

– Wow.

Harrison Smith is back for his 15th season with the Vikings! pic.twitter.com/pENaPoCAGW — RDS (@RDSca) September 5, 2026

– Well done.