Expansion in Atlanta: It’s far from a done deal

Raphael Simard
Expansion in Atlanta: It’s far from a done deal
Credit: YT

Yesterday, a major development was announced regarding the return of an NHL franchise to Atlanta.

The development group The Gathering at South Forsyth reportedly secured funding for a commercial, residential, and recreational complex in the city of Forsyth, but Krause Sports & Entertainment issued a statement today to set the record straight.

According to the group, the information reported in the media was incomplete and premature.

[…] That is not accurate. To clarify, the NHL has not made any decision regarding our project, and we are not at the stage of applying for an expansion team. – Krause Sports & Entertainment

The group's owners remain very interested, but the 33rd NHL franchise in Atlanta is far from a reality. We know that, starting in 2029–2030, a 33rd team is in the NHL's plans. Houston and Austin are also in the running.

However, there's a sense that the league wants Atlanta to succeed. As of today, the two previous attempts have failed, but Atlanta is a sports-loving city; obviously, the NHL wants it to work out in Georgia.

Hockey is the only major sport without a team in Georgia. The NBA has the Hawks, the NFL has the Falcons, and MLB has the Braves—all based in Atlanta.

That said, the executives at Krause Sports & Entertainment are highly motivated, but let's not assume this matter is settled.


In a Nutshell

– Finally.

– The soundtrack for NHL 27.

– Oh, really?

– Wow.

– Well done.

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