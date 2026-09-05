Corbin Burnes Returns Tuesday: A Boost for the Playoff Race

Let's take a look at the standings in the Nationale.

Four teams already have more than 80 wins and, barring a major collapse, should make the playoffs.

As for the Phillies, they're almost as close to winning their division as they are to missing the playoffs. They still have a little wiggle room.

Further down the standings, teams like the Marlins and the Cardinals shouldn't be written off too quickly… but they'll have to play at their absolute best to achieve their goals.

MLB.com

All of this is to say that THE big race to watch right now is between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As my colleague Pascal Harvey pointed out in an article earlier this morning, the Padres' win and the DBacks' loss have made the race interesting.

Both teams have 74 wins, but the Padres have one fewer loss.

To stay in the race, the D-backs are going to need a little help—especially in the rotation, where Eduardo Rodriguez needs some support.

But the Arizona Desert club is set to get a boost as early as Tuesday, when veteran Corbin Burnes is expected to come off the injured list and make his season debut.

He'll help his team try to beat the Royals. If all goes well, he'll be able to throw up to 60 pitches.

The #Diamondbacks are getting ace Corbin Burnes back on Tuesday to help the push for a Wild Card spot. https://t.co/kD5rvb9DYp — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 5, 2026

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025 (and experiencing a setback in his rehab), the veteran pitcher is finally back.

He won't be able to go all out in September, but his contribution will help if he's able to return to his usual form.

The pitcher, who will likely not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract this winter, will have the chance to make a difference.

That's why he's in town.

Note that if Arizona and San Diego were tied in the standings at the end of the season, the tiebreaker would be determined by the final series between the two teams.

That series will take place during Games 160, 161, and 162 of the regular season, at the Arizona Diamondbacks' home field.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.