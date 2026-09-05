Bo Bichette: No Discussions with the Mets About His Future

Last winter, Bo Bichette left Toronto. Having played only for the Blue Jays since the start of his career, he finally decided to continue his career with the Mets.

On top of that, he made the transition to playing third base in the Big Apple. That was pretty unexpected.

Bichette ended up having a terrible start to the season, although things are slowly starting to turn around. He's still having a pretty mediocre year, but it's less disastrous than it once was.

However, it's worth noting that at the end of the season, Bichette will have an opt-out clause allowing him to become a free agent again. And right now, we're wondering if he'll exercise it.

Especially since David Stearns revealed to the media that he still hasn't spoken to Bichette about his intentions regarding his opt-out clause. The Mets' head of baseball operations therefore has no idea what lies ahead for Bichette.

David Stearns says he has not yet had any conversations with Bo Bichette about his end-of-season plans pic.twitter.com/Xzmpms1Iu3 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 4, 2026

In fact, Bichette's rather unremarkable season suggests he may not be able to opt out of his contract. He is set to earn $42 million in 2027, and it's doubtful that another team would offer him that kind of money.

But perhaps Bichette, after a tougher season in the Big Apple (both individually and as a team), will want to look elsewhere. Without earning $42 million a year, he might prefer a longer-term contract with a team that has a better chance of winning.

And, of course, Toronto will always be in the mix. The Blue Jays have money to spend in free agency, and bringing Bichette back into the fold would be a major coup.

Except that all of this will depend on Bichette's decision. And we know that leaving $42 million a year on the table (in 2027, but also in 2028) is easier said than done.

I have a feeling that in 2027, we'll see him back with the Mets… but maybe a strong season (assuming there's baseball in 2027, of course) could convince him to become a free agent in a little over a year.

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