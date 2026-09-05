Alexander Zharovsky was shut out in his first game of the season in the KHL

Today marks the start of the KHL season, with several games on the schedule.

And of course, in Montreal, we're keeping a close eye on the Russian league. The Habs have several promising prospects playing there… even though Gleb Pugachyov, their most recent first-round pick, will start the season in the MHL instead.

That doesn't change the fact, however, that there are players to watch. And of course, Alexander Zharovsky is probably at the top of that list.

Zharovsky and Salavat Yulaev kicked off their season today, facing off against Severstal.

And the Habs prospect, for the occasion, played on the third line.

#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky 3LW today for Salavat in their opener. #KHL — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) September 5, 2026

That said, Zharovsky wasn't able to get on the score sheet in his team's 3-2 victory. The kid didn't record any points and didn't take any shots on goal, as he had a somewhat quiet game.

Is it the end of the world? No… because there's still some good news to take away from all this.

Zharovsky, despite his quieter game, still saw 13:57 of ice time. He was his team's seventh-most-used forward, and he saw ice time on the power play (on the second unit).

It's fair to assume that his role, compared to last year, won't be as significant, given that Salavat Yulaev has a bit more firepower this year than it did in 2025–26. But despite everything, the kid is getting ice time: there's no need to worry too much—at least for now.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Habs prospects.

Habs prospect Aatos Koivu scores his first goal of the season for TPS Turku pic.twitter.com/fzHNL8FAsJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 5, 2026

– Makes sense.

Elliotte Friedman: On Quinn Hughes negotiations: I do think the Wild and Hughes will be meeting soon to start working this out – NHL Tonight (9/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 5, 2026

– Huge surprise in F1.