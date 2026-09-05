Surprise: Elliotte Friedman Is Close to Returning to Sportsnet

The go-to source for news, rumors, and scoops in the National Hockey League and in hockey in general is, of course, Elliotte Friedman.

The renowned 55-year-old reporter is clearly the most credible and reliable source in the entire hockey world, no matter the topic—whether it's a trade, a signing, a contract extension, or even just rumors.

People want to know what Friedman has to say, and when he speaks, it resonates throughout the NHL.

It's no surprise, then, that Friedman is in high demand, whether by various TV shows and podcasts or by major television networks.

In fact, as of right now, Friedman has been a free agent for some time, which means we still don't know where he'll be working next season.

Amazon and Rogers (Sportsnet) have been vying for him for quite a while now, as both sides try to secure the best source and insider for their team.

It was thought that Amazon would win out, but according to the latest reports, Friedman appears to be leaning toward a return to Sportsnet.

Amazon vs. Rogers for hockey broadcast talent? Four weeks before the first Saturday of the NHL season, there's still uncertainty about where Elliotte Friedman and Kevin Bieksa will end up. https://t.co/4wMOYfq3of — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) September 5, 2026

Indeed, that's what Rob Longley stated in one of his recent articles for the Toronto Sun, explaining that Rogers is working very hard to retain Friedman while preventing him from working for Amazon Prime during the week.

Amazon remains a very serious contender to secure Friedman's services, but it appears that a return to Sportsnet is the path Friedman will take.

Kevin Bieksa is in the same boat as Friedman, as he is part of the famous Saturday night show “Hockey Night in Canada,” a legendary and excellent program on Sportsnet.

Bieksa is receiving offers from the United States, but once again, he, too, is nearing a return to Sportsnet.

Let's see where this goes and how it all plays out, as this remains a very interesting story. It's not every day that we talk about a source the way we talk about an NHL free agent.

In Brief

– His game today is one to watch.

#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky (3LW) plays today for Salavat in their season opener. #KHL — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) September 5, 2026

– We love it.

One of our favorite pizza celebrations on National Cheese Pizza Day One of our favorite pizza celebrations on National Cheese Pizza Day #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VZj4Fbj0O5 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 5, 2026

– Stay tuned.