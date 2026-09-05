Breaking News: Gleb Pugachyov is expected to start the season in the MHL

Earlier this morning, I mentioned Gleb Pugachyov's situation—he had to sit out and watch his team play its first four games of the season without him, while also watching a fourth-round prospect from the same draft score his first career goal.

It's a shame for the Montreal Canadiens prospect, as he clearly would have liked to prove himself early in the season to show Montreal fans what he's capable of.

In the end, Pugachyov will have to wait before playing his first minutes of the season in the KHL.

And according to the latest reports, Pugachyov will likely have to wait even longer than his team's first four away games, as he is expected to start the season in the MHL.

In fact, according to information from Jeremy Garrett, a player agent, the Habs prospect will start the season with Chaika, the junior club affiliated with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod—the same team where he played the majority of his games last season.

Confirmed from a source with the team … #GoHabsGo prospect Gleb Pugachyov will start the season in the #MHL with Chaika. — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) September 5, 2026

The MHL is the Russian junior league where players aged 20 and under generally play, if they aren't in the KHL with the main team.

This is obviously a disappointment for Pugachyov, as well as for Montreal fans, since we were all looking forward to seeing him in action in Russia's top league.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Russian forward is clearly physically ready to take on adult players, but it seems he was still missing something.

It's worth noting, incidentally, that Pugachyov didn't make the Torpedo roster at the expense of, among others, Sergei Skvortsov, a 17-year-old Russian prospect who will be eligible for the 2027 draft as a top prospect who could be selected in the top 10—or even the top 5.

#2027NHLDraft Sergei Skvortsov will make his debut for Torpedo in their season opener today. He is set to become the first player born in 2009 to make his #KHL debut. — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) September 5, 2026

Now let's see how Pugachyov fares in the MHL as he tries to dominate as much as possible to earn a call-up to the KHL.

Last season, in 33 MHL games, Pugachyov recorded 24 points, including ten goals.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Artyom Galimov's first goal is an instant contender for Goal of the Week/Month pic.twitter.com/PvkLm0vXSc — KHL (@khl_eng) September 5, 2026

– Too bad.

Injuries sustained at the Vuelta a España | Tadej Pogačar confirms he won't be in Montreal https://t.co/oMztmNWSN7 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 5, 2026

– Well done.