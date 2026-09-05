A New Era for the CFL

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is entering a new digital era. The league and its nine teams have just launched a brand-new ecosystem of websites designed to offer Canadian football fans a much more personalized, interactive, and immersive experience.

The CFL's new platforms, along with those of the nine teams, are now live, with several additional features set to roll out over the coming weeks.

This significant digital transformation stems from a major investment by the CFL Board of Governors in the league's technological future. The goal is clear: to modernize the way fans consume content while building a platform capable of evolving over the coming years.

“A world-class digital platform, on par with our world-class product on the field,” explained Commissioner Stewart Johnston, who hopes, in particular, to reach a new generation of fans.

One of the key new features is the CFL ID, a single sign-on system that allows users to create their own profiles. Thanks to this, the “My News” section will be able to deliver content tailored to the teams, players, and topics that interest each fan.

The platform also focuses on short, dynamic content inspired by social media. Videos, polls, statistics, highlights, and posts shared before, during, and after games will allow fans to follow the action in a more interactive way.

An Enhanced Experience on Game Days

The statistics pages have also been completely revamped. Fans will be able to view more data on players and teams, as well as more easily compare the performances of different CFL teams.

On game days, the new system will feature comparisons between teams and key players, an enhanced game radar, and live statistics. Game descriptions will also be enhanced to provide real-time information on every play.

The transformation also opens the door to new commercial opportunities for the league's partners, thanks to greater advertising flexibility and customized activation options.

Finally, once the migration to the new ecosystem is complete, the CFL plans to launch its new official bilingual app. This app will allow users to personalize their experience based on their favorite teams and players.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.