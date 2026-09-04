Trevor Zegras: His Photo with a Reporter Is Causing a Stir

Trevor Zegras was photographed at the U.S. Open yesterday. And it's causing quite a stir on social media.

Why? Because standing next to him was a reporter whose job is to cover the activities of his team, the Philadelphia Flyers. That's why it's causing such a stir.

Here's the photo in question of the player, who recently signed a four-year contract to stay in Pennsylvania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarDown (@bardown)

The woman in question is named Kendall Skalicky. And what you need to know is that she's a reporter who works for the Flyers. She's on the team's payroll.

It's pretty clear from how she describes herself on social media and from her microphone. We're talking about in-house coverage, which inevitably comes with a certain degree of control over the information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Flyers (@philadelphiaflyers)

But here, we need to be careful. We've seen comments referring to them as a couple without any confirmation of what's actually going on between the two of them.

And that's a dangerous game to play. After all, there's no evidence to support that.

If the two of them (we can't confirm whether they're single) are actually a couple, it will raise quite a few questions regarding journalistic ethics.

A club employee dating a star player wouldn't exactly be an ideal situation.

There's a world where the two were at the tennis match representing the Flyers. Where the two were at the tennis match without being a couple. Where the two were at the tennis match without it being suspicious.

If there's anything unethical about the situation, it will need to be addressed. But for now, it's too early to draw conclusions based solely on a photo of the two of them together.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

Sports Highlights | The Leafs' successes are as old as VIA Rail's railcars https://t.co/pIfCVLnD0r — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 4, 2026

– To be continued.

Aaron Portzline: Re Adam Fantilli: The Blue Jackets have an offer on the table, Fantilli has a counteroffer; they're both just kind of staring at the table, wondering who's going to lose patience first – Cannon Balls (8/27)

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NHLRR: Reports throughout the summer have suggested Fantilli was… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 4, 2026

– Interesting.

That helped the Blue Jays in the standings. https://t.co/x10uIU1ve2 https://t.co/G8V2TWtAOW — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 4, 2026

– Contract in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have signed forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 4, 2026

– It's Chantal's birthday.