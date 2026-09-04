Rumor Corner: Keep an eye on the Flyers for Quinn Hughes

We're less than a month away from the start of the NHL season, and several teams still have work to do to be ready for the season opener.

Currently, several general managers are working hard to sign certain players or complete a trade by October.

Here are the latest rumors from across the National Hockey League.

The Flyers are reportedly interested in Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes, whom the Wild acquired last year, has yet to sign a contract extension with his current team, and many speculate that the defenseman would like to continue his career in the Eastern Conference.

However, according to Kevin Kurz, the Flyers are very interested in Hughes, whom they tried to acquire last year before he was traded to Minnesota.

Before you wrap up for the holiday weekend, here's Part 2 of my mailbag, in which I suggest Flyers fans keep a close eye on what's happening in Minnesota with Quinn Hughes. Free to read: https://t.co/DkUOHAEeMz — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) September 4, 2026

The American has previously played under Rick Tocchet in Vancouver and has a good relationship with the coach, in addition to being a close friend of Trevor Zegras.

However, if Philadelphia is willing to pay top dollar for the star defenseman, the team must ensure it offers him a contract extension to make the trade worthwhile.

Negotiations are progressing between Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks

The Ducks face a major headache in managing their payroll ahead of the start of the season.

Cutter Gauthier is still without a contract and is seeking a deal similar to Leo Carlsson's ($18 million per year), while Anaheim has just over $9 million in cap space available.

According to Elliott Friedman, negotiations between the two sides have moved forward, and he mentions a large salary for the forward, without specifying the amount.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Cutter Gauthier/Ducks negotiations: I had heard some rumors of some progress, but it's going to be a big number… a really, really big number – NHL Tonight (9/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 4, 2026

We can therefore expect the Ducks to make a trade soon to free up cap space, with names like Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn, and Frank Vatrano being mentioned as players who could be on the move.

Adam Fantilli and the Blue Jackets are reportedly far from a deal

Speaking of big numbers, Adam Fantilli, who is still a restricted free agent, has yet to sign a deal with Columbus.

As reported in Ian Gauthier's article published on TVA Sports, Fantilli has reportedly been asking for a lot of money since Leo Carlsson signed his contract, while the Blue Jackets are reportedly not willing to offer their center that much.

The Fantilli Situation: Still a Significant Gap Between the Jackets and Their Young Talent https://t.co/k0dqwwZPLP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2026

Even though Don Waddell has been reassuring about Fantilli, the Blue Jackets really can't afford to lose their 21-year-old prospect.

Especially since several rumors have linked players like Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko to other teams.

In a nutshell

– The list of players attending rookie camp.

The #Habs have revealed their roster for Rookie Camp beginning next week: https://t.co/kEMZbp923G — HabsWorld.net (@habsworld_net) September 4, 2026

– New signing for the Supra.

Zachary Brault-Guillard is officially the newest member of the FC Supra family. The defenseman joins the club with solid experience gained playing for top-tier clubs in France, Canada, and Switzerland. His new chapter begins at home, in Quebec. pic.twitter.com/5PdBIc6ngH — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) September 4, 2026

– It starts tonight.

Let's kick off the 12th season of RSEQ college soccer on our channel https://t.co/2KgYQH45cN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2026

– That's right.