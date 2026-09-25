We need to trade David Reinbacher, also known as Norman Flynn

David Reinbacher has been playing some great hockey lately.

He's making his mark with the team he's familiar with, and that's a good thing because we know just how much he can help the Canadiens on the right side of the defense.

But…

But in Norman Flynn's view, the team should capitalize on his current value and trade him. Flynn, who was a guest on Tony Marinaro's podcast, said he'd use Reinbacher as a trade chip to acquire an established right-handed defenseman who can help the team right away.

If we wait two years (before trading him), he'll have no value left. Right now, he still has value. In my opinion, you can get something good for him. – Norman Flynn

Uh…

Reinbacher as a trade chip? That's what Norman Flynn thinks! “I don't think he'll be any better than the top 4 we have right now.” #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/K5YX087i2C — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 25, 2026

David Reinbacher is 21 years old. He's 6'4”, shoots right, moves smoothly on his skates, and has a playing style (shutdown defense) that could genuinely help the Canadiens in the near future.

But because he's young and might not be 100% ready, should we trade him now to “capitalize on his value” before it's too late?

Come on…

Sure, the Canadiens want to win quickly, and sure, there are still some issues to iron out before that happens. But we shouldn't sacrifice the future just to get a player of lesser quality. And anyway, that's not the mindset of the front office in Montreal…

Trading Reinbacher, in my opinion, is a big NO—especially given how he's performed in camp so far.

Let's help him help us, and then we'll make a decision if things don't work out the way we'd like…

Quick Thoughts

– Well done.

The Canadiens organization would like to wish you a happy and well-deserved retirement, @GagnonFrancois! Thank you for your professionalism during these 40 years working in the media. Your authenticity and attention to detail, whether over the last 18 years on… pic.twitter.com/07gkytBI1Y — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 25, 2026

– Yeah.

Lane Lambert had absolutely no problem with Ville Ottavainen punching a defenseless Brennan Othmann multiple times in the head. Ottavainen's unhinged spree of throwing punches came after Othmann elbowed him high into the glass four days earlier.https://t.co/qXh5mIKzva pic.twitter.com/es44epUfqB — RMNB (@rmnb) September 25, 2026

– Yeah!