Gavin McKenna: “This is the year the drought ends in Toronto”

Yikes.

Let's just say Gavin McKenna has just put a ton of pressure on himself.

I wonder what his teammates think about that… and I wonder if management will bring it up with him, too.

Basically, McKenna said in an interview that this is the year the Leafs will end their drought. The team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967… and Toronto is still waiting to see the team return to the top of the podium.

The pressure in the Queen City is already very, very intense…

this is killing me gavin mckenna fears no curse pic.twitter.com/7aVBrIzjh2 — natalie (@marnylander) September 25, 2026

I have a feeling these comments aren't going to stand the test of time.

Actually…

I get the feeling McKenna is going to have this thrown right back in his face if the Leafs aren't able to have a great season. People are going to remember his comments: right now, the Leafs have no choice but to deliver.

And as for the young guy, he doesn't really have much of a choice but to be outstanding in his very first season in the National Hockey League. Because, again, he's going to get it if he isn't able to produce after publicly declaring that his team was going to win the Stanley Cup…

Let's wait and see how this plays out! But one thing is certain: the young player isn't lacking in confidence… and he'll learn from his mistakes if things don't go his way.

Quick Thoughts

– Yeah!

The ice is ready! It starts in 7 days

The ice is ready! It starts in 7 days @Bell_FR

pic.twitter.com/iaq76Ol5k9 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) September 25, 2026

– Well done!

From one Sharks captain to another. Joe Thornton presented Macklin Celebrini with the C. pic.twitter.com/iqPYRsN2tW — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 25, 2026

– Great list.

The best of the best Our Sportsnet Insiders' rankings of the top 50 NHL players conclude with Nos. 10–1 pic.twitter.com/3HvF3H98Qi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2026

– Oh.