Mark Scheifele: Here’s the problem with the idea of going after him

The Canadiens are interested in Mark Scheifele.

At least that's what Nick Kypreos mentioned in an article yesterday.

Ultimately, the news is intriguing: we know the Habs want to land a quality top-6 forward. But we also know that Scheifele has a reputation… and that he has a history with the Montreal club as well. #JakeEvans

The problem, according to Eric Engels (Sick Podcast) and Marco D'Amico (The Starr & D'Amico Show)?

It would be surprising to see the Canadiens pay a hefty price for a player who's turning 34 next March. The Habs may have the assets to pull off a big trade like that… but does it make sense to strip the team down to acquire a guy who doesn't necessarily fit into the team's window?

That's the problem.

“I don't think the Canadiens are throwing prospect after prospect into a deal for a player who's about to turn 34 and has five years left on his contract” – @EricEngels on the Mark Scheifele trade rumors#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/U3f14YWPiL — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 25, 2026

The Starr & D'Amico Show

There's that… and I'd like to take it a step further, too.

I don't know if you remember last winter, but Scheifele was NOT selected to play for Team Canada at the Olympics. And at the time, we heard that it wasn't necessarily because he lacked talent—it was because of everything else…

On paper, I love the idea.

Scheifele is a guy who can rack up between 70 and 85 points a season, he's 6'3” tall… and he'd really help take some of the pressure off Nick Suzuki at center.

From that perspective, everything seems fine.

But the player's age and reputation make me a little more hesitant about the idea of going after him—and paying a high price to make it happen.

Because let's be honest: the Jets are going to ask for the moon for his services…

Quick Thoughts

– Wow.

Grab your tomatoes, Minnesotans. Biz has knocked the Wild OUT of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/W4kXR3Y3DN — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 25, 2026

– Note to self.

Alex Nylander has signed a one-year deal following his PTO. One-year, two-way contract. $850,000 AAV. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@SteinbergYYC) September 25, 2026

– Oh, really?

Jayden Daniels is expected to avoid surgery and the injured listhttps://t.co/w7Ej1q5tjS — RDS (@RDSca) September 25, 2026

– News from MLB.