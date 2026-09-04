Adley Rutschman: Two Home Runs in His Return to Baltimore

Last night, Adley Rutschman was back in Baltimore for the first time since the trade that sent him to the Red Sox.

Naturally, there was a lot of emotion in the air.

The catcher received a warm welcome from the Orioles organization and Baltimore fans before his first at-bat.

And he managed to channel his emotions to hit a long ball just seconds after the tribute—even though he isn't 100% physically.

Adley Rutschman received a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore in his first game back since being traded. He responded by belting a home run to open the scoring for the Red Sox! pic.twitter.com/dAxzRTI6oz — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

But he didn't stop there.

Later in the game, the catcher managed to hit a second home run off his former teammates.

ADLEY WITH 2 HOMERS IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK IN BALTIMORE pic.twitter.com/DkOkIt98hw — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) September 4, 2026

That made all the difference in a crucial game for both teams. Boston pulled off a 6-5 road victory.

The Red Sox now hold a 5.5-game lead over the Guardians, who are currently the last team to qualify for the playoffs in the American League.

Because the Blue Jays (against Cleveland, of all teams) and the Rangers won yesterday, they're now half a game away from the playoffs.

The Orioles are 1.5 games back at the moment. It's pretty much a four-way race among these teams for the last available playoff spot, but that could change.

MLB

This weekend, the Guardians will face the Tigers at home. The Orioles are in Boston, the Rangers host the Rays, and the Blue Jays are in Kansas City.

The standings can change from day to day. We'll keep an eye on them until the end of the season.

PMLB

The standings in the National League.

MLB

Concerns are growing over Shohei Ohtani's health.

Quick news on Shohei Ohtani, who is out of the starting lineup for the first time since July 30 as the Dodgers continue to weigh his health options: https://t.co/gMUmvvd5nf — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani's health is “a day-to-day” situation, Dave Roberts said. His availability off the bench tonight and tomorrow will depend on further discussions. Roberts didn't want to speculate on the possibility of Ohtani being placed on the injured list. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 3, 2026

Another 20/20 season for Julio Rodríguez.

Julio Rodríguez steals his 20th base of the year He becomes the first player to start his career with five straight 20/20 seasons! pic.twitter.com/fu0uuIvNMT — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2026

Great outing by Kevin Gausman.

Kevin Gausman has pitched seven innings in three of his six starts since joining the Cubs. He did so only once in his 23 starts with the Blue Jays before being tradedpic.twitter.com/QsTJb4q86r — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 4, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.