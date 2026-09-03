Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shines in Blue Jays Win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't having a great season. The Blue Jays' star seems to have lost all his power, which isn't ideal.

The team hasn't lived up to expectations this season, and its star player's poor performance has certainly played a part in that.

That said, the Blue Jays are still in the playoff race. And after losing the first game of a crucial series against the Guardians, the team needed a win last night.

And Vladdy finally had a good one. He recorded three hits in four at-bats, driving in five runs.

Three of those runs came on that monster home run, his eighth of the season and his first since Aug. 8.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first home run since Aug. 8, a towering, three-run shot to right. “Vladdy” chants from #BlueJays fans as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/A3LFFaQH5F — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 2, 2026

Vladdy's home run helped the Jays take a 6-0 lead as early as the second inning.

And a strong performance by Dylan Cease (no earned runs in six innings pitched) ensured that Toronto won 11-0, moving within 1.5 games of the Guardians in the standings.

MLB

Paul Sewald, Brendon Little, and Braydon Fisher each pitched one inning in relief of Cease.

But of course, it's Junior's performance that will be remembered most of all. The Jays have been waiting a long time to see him put together a performance like this, and he took advantage of a crucial game against the Guardians to play his best baseball.

We'll see if he can build on this game to start stringing together solid performances. Because, after all, if he has a strong September and helps the Jays make the playoffs, it'll help people forget about his dismal season.

PMLB

The National League standings.

MLB

Enjoy the podcast.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard Jacques Doucet's impact, the return of baseball to Montreal, and the sale of the Angels are on the menu https://t.co/rV4rhmnG3G — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) September 3, 2026

Great performance.

What an effort by Cam Schlittler tonight pic.twitter.com/FFIeHfmf0C — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 3, 2026

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