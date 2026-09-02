Angels: Stan Kroenke Wants to Build a New Stadium (Already)

Yesterday afternoon, it was reported that the Los Angeles Angels had been sold. Arte Moreno, the team's controversial owner, will be stepping down in favor of Stan Kroenke.

We're talking about a guy with experience in the world of sports, whether with the Rams (NFL), the Avalanche (NHL), or the Nuggets (NBA). And above all, he's very wealthy.

In total, Kroenke spent $4 billion to acquire the Angels. And the future owner, apparently, has no intention of stopping there.

According to Barry Bloom (Forbes), Kroenke already has a plan in mind to revamp the Angels: he wants to build a new stadium for his team.

We're talking about a project worth a whopping $2.5 billion. Nothing less.

$4B for the Angels and he's building a new ballpark? Damn. https://t.co/F7AKArBniX — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 2, 2026

It's worth noting that the article doesn't specify whether public funds will be involved, but recent history suggests they won't be. Remember that when Kroenke moved the Rams to Los Angeles, he had SoFi Stadium built, which cost no less than $5.5 billion.

And taxpayers didn't pay a single dollar: the stadium was entirely funded by private investors.

Angel Stadium, which opened in 1966, is no longer exactly up to date. It has undergone (at least) two waves of major renovations since it opened, and Kroenke seems to want to avoid a potential third facelift.

It's likely to take a few years before this new stadium actually sees the light of day. It's possible that Mike Trout, for example, may never get the chance to play there.

But for the Angels, who need to boost their organization's credibility, a new stadium will be a huge step forward. And it could help the club re-establish itself among the cream of the crop of organizations in the league.

The Angels are a sleeping giant, and an upgraded ballpark should be part of the awakening. “They should be the Yankees, the Cubs, the Dodgers, the Mets,” says @SamBlum3. pic.twitter.com/mfLtpQI9hH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 2, 2026

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