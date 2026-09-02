MLB in Brief: Ernie Clement Engaged | Tribute to Bob
Ernie Clement Is Engaged
Great news.
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement gets engaged to longtime girlfriend in the middle of a road trip https://t.co/nm5IaTpcrK pic.twitter.com/ongs8LZ7sQ
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 2, 2026
Tribute to Bob
It's already been 10 years since he passed away.
Who will win the Cy Young?
What happens tonight will be important.
Rookies of the Year
Who will be the National League winner?
Sal Stewart leads the latest NL Rookie of the Year Poll https://t.co/sVGl6S6mvU pic.twitter.com/IKSMmHxGXq
— MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026
And in the American League?
Kevin McGonigle continues to top the AL Rookie of the Year Poll pic.twitter.com/6ZyxXaEBoQ
— MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026
A strike?
More than possible, of course.
“Is this all anonymous?”
We asked more than two dozen MLB players what they really think about a potential salary cap, CBA negotiations, and the possibility of a lockout. https://t.co/pqPs2JK4Fs
— ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2026
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