MLB in Brief: Ernie Clement Engaged | Tribute to Bob

Ernie Clement Is Engaged

Great news.

Blue Jays' Ernie Clement gets engaged to longtime girlfriend in the middle of a road trip https://t.co/nm5IaTpcrK pic.twitter.com/ongs8LZ7sQ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 2, 2026

Tribute to Bob

It's already been 10 years since he passed away.

We've put together this tribute series marking the 10th anniversary of Bob Bissonnette's passing. A conversation with his close friend, Michel Laplante: https://t.co/1wJM4LBiTI — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) September 2, 2026

Who will win the Cy Young?

What happens tonight will be important.

The AL Cy Young race is coming down to the wire Dylan Cease and Cam Schlittler both take the mound tonight looking to strengthen their case pic.twitter.com/WC03fuAIqg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 2, 2026

Rookies of the Year

Who will be the National League winner?

Sal Stewart leads the latest NL Rookie of the Year Poll https://t.co/sVGl6S6mvU pic.twitter.com/IKSMmHxGXq — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

And in the American League?

Kevin McGonigle continues to top the AL Rookie of the Year Poll pic.twitter.com/6ZyxXaEBoQ — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

A strike?

More than possible, of course.

“Is this all anonymous?” We asked more than two dozen MLB players what they really think about a potential salary cap, CBA negotiations, and the possibility of a lockout. https://t.co/pqPs2JK4Fs — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.