Frontier League near Montreal: 2029 is the date to watch for

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Frontier League near Montreal: 2029 is the date to watch for
Credit: TSN

We've been talking about this for a long time, but it's becoming more and more of a reality.

According to information from Stéphane Turcot (and as confirmed by Jérémy Filosa), a baseball team is set to return to the Montreal area in 2029.

We've known for a while that the Frontier League has its sights set on the Montreal market for the future. And that makes sense.

But now, it's becoming more and more concrete.

According to Filo's report, the team would be based on Montreal's South Shore. We know there were rumors about Mirabel, but that wasn't set in stone either.

And where would this club play?

The stadium would be new and largely funded by the owner. But we don't have any details on the exact location or the owner's identity, as it happens.

That will surely come later.

In any case, one thing is certain: baseball (in general) in Montreal is generating quite a buzz in sports news these days.

It's often like that: there are waves of news in the city, and everything seems to happen at once.

Recently, Ashkan Karbasfrooshan's “Peanut Project” has also been making waves. We know he's continuing to work hard to bring the Expos back to the city.

He's truly passionate about this, and he seems determined to take the project to the next level.

There's nothing concrete yet in either case, but let's just say that seeing Montreal in the news like this gives us hope.

Stay tuned, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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