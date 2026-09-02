Another Tough Outing for Paul Skenes

After a rough patch in which concerns about his health surfaced, Paul Skenes's most recent start had been reassuring, as he pitched six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres on August 25.

But last night (Tuesday), doubts quickly resurfaced as the Pittsburgh Pirates starter struggled early in the game against the San Francisco Giants, allowing five runs in four and two-thirds innings.

The Giants attacked Skenes in the first two innings, forcing him to throw a total of 49 pitches. The pitcher allowed one hit and one walk in the first inning before recording two outs on a flyout and a groundout to escape unscathed.

But he wasn't so lucky in the second inning, when he allowed a walk, a single, a sacrifice bunt, two more singles, and a three-run home run to Giants first baseman Rafael Devers.

In the end, the Pirates won the game 13–12, but that doesn't take away from the 24-year-old's lack of consistency on the mound in 2026.

Skenes didn't have the success expected with his four-seam fastball, despite a velocity that might reassure some. In fact, the pitch he threw to Devers for his home run was clocked at 97.8 MPH, but Devers blasted it at 106.3 mph and sent it 415 feet from home plate.

Pirates manager Don Kelly noted that Skenes was throwing his fastball a bit off-center, thereby reducing the command he had previously demonstrated.

But of course, they'll keep trying to make you believe that everything is fine with the National League Cy Young Award winner (insert as much sarcasm as you like here).

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