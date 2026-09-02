The Blue Jays Drop a Key Game in Cleveland

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Blue Jays Drop a Key Game in Cleveland
Credit: MLB

Last night, the Blue Jays were in Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Guardians. It was a very important game for the standings.

After all, both teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

And it's worth noting that no one understood what was at stake better than Gavin Williams, who delivered one of the best performances of his career.

The Guardians' starter struck out 13 Blue Jays batters without allowing a single earned run. He gave up only two hits over seven innings.

Once again, the Blue Jays' offense failed to deliver. In a 6-1 loss (the run was scored on a passed ball), several players didn't step up.

This team lacks power.

On the mound, things weren't perfect either. After Spencer Miles and Ricky Tiedemann each pitched one inning, the Guardians woke up.

Spencer Arrighetti pitched only 3.2 innings and gave up two runs. The other two pitchers in the game (Joe Mantiply and Michael Lorenzen) also gave up two runs each.

In short, nothing was going right.

Last night's loss ensures that the Blue Jays will not be able to overtake Cleveland in the standings by tomorrow. They currently trail by 2.5 games.

MLB

It's worth noting that the Texas Rangers, who are also in the playoff race, won last night. But Baltimore lost.

Toronto may have a favorable schedule from here on out, but they still need to win the big games to have any hope of qualifying.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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