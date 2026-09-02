The Blue Jays Drop a Key Game in Cleveland

Last night, the Blue Jays were in Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Guardians. It was a very important game for the standings.

After all, both teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

And it's worth noting that no one understood what was at stake better than Gavin Williams, who delivered one of the best performances of his career.

The Guardians' starter struck out 13 Blue Jays batters without allowing a single earned run. He gave up only two hits over seven innings.

A career-high 13 strikeouts for Gavin Williams tonight! pic.twitter.com/1U8dvf6Fk0 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 2, 2026

Once again, the Blue Jays' offense failed to deliver. In a 6-1 loss (the run was scored on a passed ball), several players didn't step up.

This team lacks power.

Nights like these highlight the need for power, because you're not going to string together five hits against elite pitching. And in the postseason, you tend to see a lot of… elite pitching. If you're a singles-hitting team, you really need to nail it. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 2, 2026

On the mound, things weren't perfect either. After Spencer Miles and Ricky Tiedemann each pitched one inning, the Guardians woke up.

Spencer Arrighetti pitched only 3.2 innings and gave up two runs. The other two pitchers in the game (Joe Mantiply and Michael Lorenzen) also gave up two runs each.

In short, nothing was going right.

Last night's loss ensures that the Blue Jays will not be able to overtake Cleveland in the standings by tomorrow. They currently trail by 2.5 games.

MLB

It's worth noting that the Texas Rangers, who are also in the playoff race, won last night. But Baltimore lost.

Toronto may have a favorable schedule from here on out, but they still need to win the big games to have any hope of qualifying.

PMLB

The National League standings.

MLB

Angels sale: fans are happy.

Angels fans chant “goodbye Arte” after he sold the team pic.twitter.com/eu5sJZAgOh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 2, 2026

Not a dream night for Paul Skenes and Logan Webb.

Paul Skenes vs. the Giants tonight : 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 95 P ; Season ERA: 3.97 pic.twitter.com/gmEdq3hAfP — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 2, 2026

Logan Webb allowed a career-high nine runs in his start tonight. pic.twitter.com/0VzrSydayo — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 2, 2026

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