MLB in Brief: Adley Rutschman’s Elbow | The Astros’ Secret Sauce
Adley Rutschman's elbow
It's going to bother him for the rest of the season.
The Astros Way
Jim Crane doesn't want to give out long-term contracts.
The former Astros GM isn't embarrassed by what he did in Houston, by the way.
The Coffee Machine
Tarik Skubal took his machine with him when he came to Detroit for his stint, but A.J. Hinch isn't worried.
Freedom
The ownership change in Anaheim is fantastic.
Jazz Is Still Making Headlines
He didn't take Will Flemming's comments about him well.
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