MLB in Brief: Adley Rutschman’s Elbow | The Astros’ Secret Sauce

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Adley Rutschman’s Elbow | The Astros’ Secret Sauce
Credit: BR

Adley Rutschman's elbow

It's going to bother him for the rest of the season.

The Astros Way

Jim Crane doesn't want to give out long-term contracts.

The former Astros GM isn't embarrassed by what he did in Houston, by the way.

The Coffee Machine

Tarik Skubal took his machine with him when he came to Detroit for his stint, but A.J. Hinch isn't worried.

Freedom

The ownership change in Anaheim is fantastic.

Jazz Is Still Making Headlines

He didn't take Will Flemming's comments about him well.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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