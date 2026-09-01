MLB in Brief: Adley Rutschman’s Elbow | The Astros’ Secret Sauce

Adley Rutschman's elbow

It's going to bother him for the rest of the season.

Chad Tracy says Adley Rutschman will likely deal with his hyperextended elbow on and off for the rest of the year . “There will be days when he's not in the lineup.” (Via @WEEI) pic.twitter.com/oYy9CUN8yP — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 1, 2026

The Astros Way

Jim Crane doesn't want to give out long-term contracts.

Former Astros GM Dana Brown says attempts were made to extend Hunter Brown and Jeremy Peña. “We don't do long deals here. I have high respect for Jim Crane. He's been a successful owner. He doesn't like making bad deals, and I get it.” pic.twitter.com/dG6jhstCru — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 1, 2026

The former Astros GM isn't embarrassed by what he did in Houston, by the way.

Former Astros GM Dana Brown says his final meeting with Jim Crane lasted five minutes. Brown added that he felt he had a good run in Houston and wasn't embarrassed by the work he did. pic.twitter.com/3D1jN30m1f — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 1, 2026

The Coffee Machine

Tarik Skubal took his machine with him when he came to Detroit for his stint, but A.J. Hinch isn't worried.

AJ Hinch: Unfazed by Tarik Skubal's espresso machine ‘heist' #DNMW

https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/kTfj4DC4OF — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 1, 2026

Freedom

The ownership change in Anaheim is fantastic.

For the Angels and their fans, the team's sale represents a newfound freedom. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/zHtGnxovB8 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 1, 2026

Jazz Is Still Making Headlines

He didn't take Will Flemming's comments about him well.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. called Will Flemming unprofessional and said he won't remember who he is tomorrow. Aaron Judge said Flemming needs to “clean that up” and that he was “not too happy” to hear what was said. And here's Carlos Rodón on people being upset about Chisholm's stolen… — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 1, 2026

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