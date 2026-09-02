Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 122

On the agenda (among other things) this week: the passing of Jacques Doucet, the potential return of baseball to Montreal, the Blue Jays' push for the playoffs, and the sale of the Angels.

Enjoy the show.

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