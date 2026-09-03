The Blue Jays defeat the Guardians in a crucial series

Today, the Blue Jays and the Guardians faced off in a game that was very, very important for the standings. The tiebreaker for the playoffs was also on the line.

After all, the Guardians started the day 1.5 games behind the Blue Jays, who were trying to close the gap in the standings.

In any case, the Guardians were set to end the day in a playoff spot, ahead of teams like the Rangers, the Orioles, and the Blue Jays.

The Guardians were the first to score. In the third inning, they loaded the bases and eventually scored off Jose Soriano.

The Blue Jays, however, responded by scoring five runs over the next two innings. The top of the lineup (Nathan Lukes, Vladdy, Jesus Sanchez, and Sean Keys) came through.

Lukes deserves special mention.

Keep the line moving pic.twitter.com/SdLHCafJoU — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 3, 2026

Soriano, however, wasn't having his best day on the mound and gave up three runs in less than five innings. So it was 5-3 Blue Jays, and it stayed that way for a while.

The team finally added an insurance run late in the game to win 6-3. Louis Varland came in to close it out.

The Blue Jays, after losing on Tuesday, ended up winning their crucial series in Cleveland. Tomorrow morning, they'll wake up half a game away from the playoffs.

We'll find out later tonight whether the Orioles (Red Sox) and the Rangers (Rays) will win at home. They started the day tied with the Blue Jays.

Note that tomorrow, the Blue Jays will begin a three-game series in Kansas City. After that, the team will head to California to face the A's.

The Orioles, Tigers, Rangers, Orioles, and Reds are also on the schedule. The series against Baltimore and Texas will be crucial…

A look ahead at the Blue Jays' remaining schedule with one month to go pic.twitter.com/odzWFRXDmP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 1, 2026

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