NHL TV Deal: TVA Sports Provides the Details

Today, we learned that seven Canadiens games will be broadcast on Prime on Wednesday nights during the 2026–2027 season.

Another 45 games will be shown on RDS. We suspected that the remaining 32 games would be broadcast on TVA Sports, but nothing had been confirmed.

But now TVA Sports has confirmed that the other 32 games will air on its network.

Twelve more years. Hundreds of games. Emotions galore.

The NHL and TVA Sports have reached a new French-language broadcast agreement that will allow fans to experience hockey's greatest moments for more than another decade. Thanks to this partnership,… pic.twitter.com/QlzgLuCZKI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 3, 2026

TVA Sports and the NHL have just renewed their contract for 12 years.

This means there will officially be 32 Canadiens games on TVA Sports this season, up to 350 regular-season games, 22 Senators games, six of the eight first-round playoff matchups, three of the four second-round matchups, and exclusive coverage of the rest of the playoffs.

Events such as the draft and the All-Star Game will also be on TVA Sports, as will the Habs–Sens preseason game on September 21.

The NHL also issued a press release stating that the agreement includes 10 more Habs games than in previous years.

“For 12 seasons now, the games broadcast in French by TVA Sports have brought our sport closer to millions of passionate hockey fans across Quebec and Canada.” – Gary Bettman

The fact that the two parties have renewed their contract isn't necessarily a surprise, but we wouldn't have expected the deal to be finalized in September 2026, just a few days before training camp begins.

So this is very good news, and Quebecor is clearly here to stay.

In Brief

– Things are going well for the Blue Jays.

Five wins in their last six games. A series win over the team they're chasing in the standings. Big swings from their franchise player. The Blue Jays are right back in the mix now after a big win over the Guardians on Thursday. (@bnicholsonsmith) https://t.co/NjtHc1lcT2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 3, 2026

– Cool.

Jacob Markstrom is VERY excited to be back with the Panthers, and he caught up with @roybelly and the @LeBatardShow crew to chat about his return to the Cats, what he's learned since first playing with Florida, and LOTS more. Story @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/Fukk0lCc7e — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) September 3, 2026

– Finally.

The double-contact controversy in curling is overhttps://t.co/Fjcc3PtQUS — RDS (@RDSca) September 3, 2026

– Well done.