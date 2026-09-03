Michael Hage: “I’m convinced the Wings are interested.”

If you didn't already know, the CH really likes Michael Hage. They hold him in very high regard.

Management seems unwilling to trade him, even though he could be part of a deal for Dylan Larkin or Kirill Marchenko, for example.

In Larkin's case, he reportedly still has the Habs on his no-trade list, but the Wings are said to have their eye on Hage.

Could Michael Hage be the key piece in a trade for Dylan Larkin? pic.twitter.com/0Z8LW6g6nG — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 3, 2026

According to Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports), the Wings are reportedly very interested in the Habs prospect, who plays right in their backyard in Michigan.

The reporter made another good point. The team's interim GM right now is Shawn Horcoff. His son Will knows Hage very well—they're roommates at college.

We already knew there were connections between the two clubs, but now Cloutier has added another layer to the story.

We do know, however, that Detroit is demanding.

According to the latest reports, the club wants a top-tier center in exchange for its top-tier center. And if Kent Hughes isn't willing to trade Hage for Marchenko, I don't see why he'd do it for an older player.

Will September finally be the month when Hughes makes a move? Will another top prospect like Alex Zharovsky leave?

Stay tuned.

In a nutshell

– Rick Tocchet is kicking himself.

The Flyers' coach says he's learned some lessons https://t.co/rg06oINIbM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 3, 2026

– Yeah.

What a great day to announce a multi-million-dollar contract. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 3, 2026

– It doesn't seem like it.

Alexander reveals he wasn't at 100% this seasonhttps://t.co/qbrIHGVwVN — RDS (@RDSca) September 3, 2026

– That's sad.