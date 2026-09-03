Here are the Canadiens games that will be broadcast on Prime

The Canadiens won't be playing exclusively on RDS and TVA Sports this season.

We knew that Prime would broadcast some games. In fact, the network is still looking for a tagline (Quebec-themed?). We also knew there would be seven Habs games on Wednesdays.

Today, the dates were confirmed.

Wednesday nights just got a lot better. The 2026–27 NHL on Prime Video schedule is here. See you soon, Canada. pic.twitter.com/LjGrzgAofM — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) September 3, 2026

Montreal will play on October 14 (against the Capitals), November 18 (in New Jersey), January 6 (against the Bruins), January 13 (against the Devils), March 10 (against the Bruins), and March 24 (against the Senators).

The Habs will therefore play six of their seven Prime games at home.

Of course, every game broadcast on Prime (27 in total) will feature a Canadian team. The Habs will be the Canadian team with the most appearances in these games.

The Leafs will appear in six games, the Oilers in five, the Flames and Senators in four each, and the Jets and Canucks in three and two games, respectively.

To summarize, seven Habs games will air on Prime, 45 on RDS, and the remaining 32 are expected to air on TVA Sports, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Prime knows how to attract viewers: by featuring the country's three most popular teams as headliners. The network scored a major coup by airing the Panthers-Sens game on October 21. Remember, Brady Tkachuk will be returning to Ottawa for the first time since this summer's trade.

Prime has also become the official broadcaster for six teams: the Hurricanes, the Ducks, the Jackets, the Stars, the Wild, and the Blues.

Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and St. Louis Blues

Prime Video has struck a multi-year deal to become the exclusive local streaming home for six NHL teams starting next season. https://t.co/kxAPyy3ZAl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2026

In a Nutshell

– What do you think?

The French motto feels clunky, and that's because they just did a literal translation from the English. “Notre Sommet Choisi” would be so much cleaner linguistically. https://t.co/IAEFa4Czju — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) September 3, 2026

– Worth a read.

@NickLariviere25 ranks his eighth and seventh best prospects in the Montreal Canadiens' pipeline. Do you agree with where he has these prospects ranked? #GoHabsGo #Habs #TheSickPodcasthttps://t.co/ZaVGq68PXx — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 3, 2026

– I guess so.

Free Puck | Connor Hellebuyck's antics don't go over well https://t.co/1nrmKFyyJT — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 3, 2026

– A massive contract.

Amen Thompson signs a GIANT 5-year contract extension worth a total of 208M with the Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/y5O4dzCLpT — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 3, 2026

– That's good news.