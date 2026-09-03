I’m starting to worry about Kaiden Guhle’s health

Preparations are quietly underway at the CN Complex, where the Habs' training camp will begin in less than two weeks.

All of the Canadiens' players are back in town, except for Juraj Slafkovsky, who is still in Slovakia. We can assume he's expected in Montreal within the next few hours.

This morning, 12 forwards, six defensemen, and three goaltenders laced up their full gear.

Nick Suzuki (for the first time since June), Cole Caufield, Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, Kirby Dach (who looks in great shape), Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Alexandre Texier, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen, Ivan Demidov, and Zachary Bolduc skated with Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj on Rink 1, while the three goalies were with Marco Marciano on Rink 2.

If you count the players present versus all those under contract with the team, you'll come to the same conclusion as I did: there's only one player missing, and that's Kaiden Guhle.

Guhle and Dach returned from Alberta earlier this week, and Guhle hasn't skated with the group since then. He skated in a tracksuit on Tuesday, and my colleague Pat Guillet notes that he didn't lace up his skates at all yesterday or today.

Kaiden Guhle (top left), who had skated in a tracksuit on Tuesday, wasn't on the ice yesterday and isn't there today either, despite being in Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL pic.twitter.com/P8CDe9jzwN — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 3, 2026

Given Guhle's long list of injuries over the past three or four years, it's natural to wonder if he “hurt” himself over the summer.

Some fans who are hoping to see the Habs add a second center to their roster by September 29 will claim that Guhle is about to be traded and that the Canadiens simply don't want him to get injured during practice… but that explanation doesn't hold water. Summer practices are open to the public, so the Canadiens have no say in anything that happens during these informal sessions.

This uncertainty surrounding Guhle clearly gives Arber Xhekaj's agent some leverage, as he's still in negotiations with Kent Hughes.

David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom could also both start the season with the big club if they have a good camp and there are injuries on Montreal's blue line.

At least my good friend Georges Laraque sees Kaiden Guhle staying healthy in 2026–27

. Will hot wax and smooth talk be enough

to “protect”

Guhle?

David Reinbacher's (Real) Chances

Reinbacher was selected fifth overall more than three years ago, but he has played just two games in the National Hockey League so far. The other 16 players drafted between the first and 17th picks have all played more than two.

Injuries have slowed the Austrian's development, but many believe that 2026–27 could be Reinbacher's breakout season (even if his former coach, Pascal Vincent, would still advocate for a little more patience).

Francis Bouillon, the Canadiens' player development coach, praised David Reinbacher's play earlier this week. He seems to envision Reinbacher playing in the NHL in 2027–28, and even left the door open for him to make a surprise appearance as early as 2026–27, should he have a strong training camp.

#Habs Francis Bouillon on David Reinbacher “His second half of the season was much better than the first half last year. He's a player who wants to play in the NHL—he doesn't want to spend another two years in the AHL. He's receptive. I hope he had a good summer; we'll see at… pic.twitter.com/2dnmDQvzXr — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) September 1, 2026

Brian Wilde, for his part, believes that Francis Bouillon wanted to boost Reinbacher's case by making those comments. According to Wilde, there's a very real chance that Reinbacher will start the season with the big club—especially if Guhle isn't able to start the season alongside everyone else…

David Reinbacher may very well start the season with the #GoHabsGo…#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL pic.twitter.com/cREvt3Udhh — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 3, 2026

Reinbacher still has two years left on his contract with the Habs. He lost out on money due to his frequent injuries, as his entry-level contract was extended as a result.

It's worth noting that Reinbacher trained with the regulars over the summer in Brossard, but has been with the American Hockey League players since the start of the week.