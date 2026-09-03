Gleb Pugachyov: A Big Hint About What Awaits Him at the Start of the Season

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Gleb Pugachyov might start the next season not necessarily in the KHL, but rather in the MHL or the VHL.

He still has a lot to prove, in fact.

After a training camp where he didn't stand out any more than necessary, one might have wondered what lay ahead for him at the start of the 2026–2027 season.

But now, social media has provided a clear clue.

A photo of the Canadiens prospect, taken against the backdrop of an official team photo, is circulating on X. This leads us to believe that Pugachyov (who is wearing the Torpedo 80th-anniversary patch) has made the KHL roster.

Picture day for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod Gleb Pugachyov & Sergei Skvortsov pic.twitter.com/d8bqy9R7JC — dylan griffing (@GriffingDylan) September 3, 2026

Is this good news? Probably, yes.

But before deciding whether it's good news or not, we still need to consider certain factors to get a more complete picture of the situation.

For example: Does the fact that Pugachyov is (potentially) starting the season in the top division mean he'll play in every game? That he'll get significant playing time when he's in the lineup?

Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky can attest to this: quality playing time, for an 18-year-old, has to be earned in Russia. That's just how it is.

That said, we also need to keep in mind that the early-season lineup represents just one day of the year. He could start the season on the top line before being sent back down if his performance isn't up to par. His role could change frequently like that.

We'll see, over the next few weeks, how things unfold for the CH prospect.

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

“I'm super excited about it. My style of play really blends in well with the rest of the roster. I'm super excited to play in Jersey.” – Luke Evangelista, #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 3, 2026

– Interesting.

Who gave their team the most bang for their buck? Among NHL players with at least 50 points, Darren Raddysh provided the best contract value, producing 71.8 points per $1 million of cap hit. pic.twitter.com/sfPSUTPubk — BarDown (@BarDown) September 2, 2026

– Must-read.