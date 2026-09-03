Gleb Pugachyov: A Big Hint About What Awaits Him at the Start of the Season

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Gleb Pugachyov: A Big Hint About What Awaits Him at the Start of the Season
Credit: Capture d'écran | Twitter

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Gleb Pugachyov might start the next season not necessarily in the KHL, but rather in the MHL or the VHL.

He still has a lot to prove, in fact.

After a training camp where he didn't stand out any more than necessary, one might have wondered what lay ahead for him at the start of the 2026–2027 season.

But now, social media has provided a clear clue.

A photo of the Canadiens prospect, taken against the backdrop of an official team photo, is circulating on X. This leads us to believe that Pugachyov (who is wearing the Torpedo 80th-anniversary patch) has made the KHL roster.

Is this good news? Probably, yes.

But before deciding whether it's good news or not, we still need to consider certain factors to get a more complete picture of the situation.

For example: Does the fact that Pugachyov is (potentially) starting the season in the top division mean he'll play in every game? That he'll get significant playing time when he's in the lineup?

Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky can attest to this: quality playing time, for an 18-year-old, has to be earned in Russia. That's just how it is.

That said, we also need to keep in mind that the early-season lineup represents just one day of the year. He could start the season on the top line before being sent back down if his performance isn't up to par. His role could change frequently like that.

We'll see, over the next few weeks, how things unfold for the CH prospect.


In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

– Interesting.

– Must-read.

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