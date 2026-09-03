Here’s why Luke Evangelista isn’t in Montreal

This week, the New Jersey Devils acquired Luke Evangelista from the Predators.

In return, the Preds received a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick. Both picks are for the 2028 draft.

It's unclear whether the Devils acquired him to use him right away or to give themselves leverage in a potential trade with the Wild, but either way, he's a great addition. #QuinnHughes

In fact, this also served as a reminder that, yes, trades like this can indeed happen in September.

But does that mean Kent Hughes should have gone all out with the Preds? Not necessarily, no.

After all, as Tony Marinaro and Brian Wilde point out, Evangelista is neither a second-line center nor a physical second-line winger… nor a fourth-line behemoth.

They discussed this on The Sick Podcast last night.

Why did the #GoHabsGo ultimately decide to pass on Luke Evangelista? @BWildeMTL joins @TonyMarinaro to break it down! #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/5qYYfa4Rqy — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 3, 2026

Evangelista is a good hockey player (who still needs to develop, that said) who doesn't fit the Canadiens' needs in 2026. That's the reality.

Why would Kent Hughes have wasted his resources on him? As we were saying this morning, he'll make a move when the player he's after becomes available at his price.

Still, the Devils' trade serves as a reminder that it's possible, at this time of year, to acquire a key piece. And by “key piece,” I'm not talking about a Patrik Laine-style experiment here…

Will Hughes be able to make a move before the season starts? We'll see.

In a Nutshell

– Note this.

#CFMTL SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW ARRIVALS:

Alexis Sanchez

, Dani Pereira

, Brayan Ceballos

, Dante Sealy

, Viktor Radojevic DEPARTURES:

Ivan, Jaime

Sunusi, Ibrahim

Mahala, Opoku

Dagur, Dan Thorhallsson

, Aleksandr Guboglo #CFMTL invested nearly $4 million in GAM, but not a single dollar… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 3, 2026

– The door is always open.

Bruce Garrioch: Regarding Daniel Alfredsson's departure from the Senators: Owner Michael Andlauer insists that Alfredsson is welcome back to the Senators organization anytime, and we believe that's the case – Ottawa Citizen (8/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 3, 2026

– It could hardly be any worse.

“I think it's going to be a much better season.” @KevinWeekes believes the Maple Leafs will improve this year, pointing to more stability in net, added depth, and a healthy Auston Matthews as reasons for optimism. @Cabbie @danriccio_ @LindsayDunnTV #LeafsForever #NHL pic.twitter.com/nB9HHBYwPy — Off The Roster (@OffTheRosterPod) September 3, 2026

– Well done.

He picked the right time to wake up. https://t.co/DqNjutkOiY https://t.co/ajCdGIkmlg — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 3, 2026

– We can't wait to see him at camp.