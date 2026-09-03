Here’s why Luke Evangelista isn’t in Montreal

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s why Luke Evangelista isn’t in Montreal
Credit: YouTube

This week, the New Jersey Devils acquired Luke Evangelista from the Predators.

In return, the Preds received a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick. Both picks are for the 2028 draft.

It's unclear whether the Devils acquired him to use him right away or to give themselves leverage in a potential trade with the Wild, but either way, he's a great addition. #QuinnHughes

In fact, this also served as a reminder that, yes, trades like this can indeed happen in September.

But does that mean Kent Hughes should have gone all out with the Preds? Not necessarily, no.

After all, as Tony Marinaro and Brian Wilde point out, Evangelista is neither a second-line center nor a physical second-line winger… nor a fourth-line behemoth.

They discussed this on The Sick Podcast last night.

Evangelista is a good hockey player (who still needs to develop, that said) who doesn't fit the Canadiens' needs in 2026. That's the reality.

Why would Kent Hughes have wasted his resources on him? As we were saying this morning, he'll make a move when the player he's after becomes available at his price.

Still, the Devils' trade serves as a reminder that it's possible, at this time of year, to acquire a key piece. And by “key piece,” I'm not talking about a Patrik Laine-style experiment here…

Will Hughes be able to make a move before the season starts? We'll see.


In a Nutshell

– Note this.

– The door is always open.

– It could hardly be any worse.

– Well done.

– We can't wait to see him at camp.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!