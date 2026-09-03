“It’s still possible that Matthew Knies could be traded”

The Canadiens are urging patience in the market right now.

We know that Kent Hughes hasn't found the right deal to make a move so far this offseason. He doesn't want to overspend on the wrong player.

That's a good thing, obviously. But…

But one day, he'll still have to pay the price for the right guy. Eventually, he'll have to do what he hasn't been able to do for the past year: trade assets to acquire a top-6 player.

Hughes came close to doing so at the trade deadline with Matthew Knies, but it didn't work out, as you know very well.

Speaking of Knies, Renaud Lavoie (in his morning segment on BPM Sports) mentioned that the Maple Leafs player's name is still being tossed around on the trade market.

The reporter suggested that it was still possible the player could be traded. He also added that we shouldn't expect him to end up in Montreal, however.

Obviously, the change in general manager in Toronto means that the club's demands regarding the star player are no longer the same. That's to be expected.

The deal that was on the table with the Canadiens in March no longer exists, since John Chayka doesn't have the same demands. However, like his predecessor, he also seems open to trading one of the players with the most grit on the team. Why?

The fact that the Habs really aren't the most likely team to acquire the Maple Leafs' star shows just how quickly things can change in the NHL.

Will things change so quickly that the Blue Jackets will trade Kirill Marchenko to the Canadiens, thereby helping the Habs' fans put the Knies saga behind them? We'll see in due time.

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

– Marc de Foy and his unpublished comments on Patrick Roy. [98.5 FM]

– CF Montréal: tie.

⚽️ The #CFMTL had only one shot on goal—a shot from about 40 meters (or more)—but they're leaving Vancouver with a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Just to give you an idea, the Whitecaps had 43 touches in the Montreal penalty area… compared to 3 for the… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 3, 2026

– Read this.