The Connor Hellebuyck Case: A Secret Agreement That Could Complicate Things

The Connor Hellebuyck situation is far from resolved in Winnipeg.

After publicly requesting a trade, it remains to be seen whether the Jets will grant his request quickly and before the start of the season.

In the meantime, speculation is running rampant, and Jeff Marek offered a rather interesting comment on the podcast “The Sheet.” Credit to HabsolumentFan for digging up the news.

Jeff Marek: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck: This type of arrangement has happened before…sign the deal…if this is a losing situation…we try to get you out of here; I don't know if that's happened here, but… David Pagnotta: I believe it did – The Sheet (8/31)

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NHLRR: The… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 1, 2026

The Sheet with @JeffMarek – August 31, 2026 @TheFourthPeriod

Joins

Hellebuyck Goes Public with Trade Request

Hellebuyck Timeline & Potential Destinations

Impact on the Jets' Locker Room

What's Next for Connor, Scheifele, and Morrissey? @ConorMcGahey

Joins Makar Extension (8 x… pic.twitter.com/mum0ONiGLK — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) August 31, 2026

He notes that we've seen deals before where players sign a contract, but if things go south, management then works to complete a trade.

He can't guarantee, however, that this is what happened in Connor Hellebuyck's case, but his colleague David Pagnotta added that he believes this is indeed what happened.

This could explain why everything was handled discreetly at first, but also why, recently, the Jets' goaltender reportedly lost his patience. It's a theory that makes sense, but if that's really the case, it could complicate matters even further. Assuming everything was supposed to be handled amicably and that no offer convinced the Jets, it's hard to imagine the Manitoba team getting the value it wants now that management has less and less room to maneuver. I also wonder how the team's locker room has reacted to the news since it became public. Let's just say things aren't going as smoothly in Winnipeg as they were in Montreal before the season started.

In a Nutshell

– A tragedy.

Police investigating events surrounding ASU hockey player Matthew Mayich's collapse Story w/ @nathanfenno and @AdamKilgoreWP https://t.co/SnUIxa87bY — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) September 2, 2026

– New podcast.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 122 https://t.co/EYkVhNXiYK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 3, 2026

– Big win for the Jays.