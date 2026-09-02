Arber Xhekaj’s Contract: His Agent Isn’t Giving Anything Away

It's early September, training camp starts at the end of the month, and two key players are still without contracts.

You know exactly who I'm talking about; do I need to say it again?

As for Arber Xhekaj, his agent, Brian Bartlett, declined to comment last week. Today, he opened up a bit more, but still refuses to reveal his hand. He says he's still in talks with the Canadiens, but nothing is set in stone yet. That's according to an article by Louis-André Larivière in La Page Sportive.

“We're comfortable keeping the talks between the team and ourselves private at this point.” – Brian Bartlett (LPG)

In the case of Zachary Bolduc, his agent and former colleague of Kent Hughes, Philippe Lecavalier, is much more discreet. The two former colleagues must be negotiating hard.

These are the last two big deals on the GM's desk. At least, these are the two internal deals, because I'm certain Hughes is working to bring a top-6 player to the city.

He missed his chance with Luke Evangelista…

Official training camp for the Habs begins on September 16. That leaves just two weeks to sign Xhekaj and Bolduc if the club wants them for the start of camp.

The first regular-season game is on September 29, and the two free agents have until December 1 to sign if they want to play in 2026–2027. I'd be surprised if it drags on that long, but it's a date to keep in mind.

In a Nutshell

– The Habs are well represented.

Every team's player count in The Athletic's top-150 NHL Player Tiers: 9 — Tampa Bay

8 — Dallas

8 — Carolina

7 — Washington

7 — Montreal

7 — Minnesota

7 — Florida

6 — Vegas

6 — NY Rangers

6 — Buffalo

5 — Winnipeg

5 — Utah

5 — Toronto

5 — Ottawa

5 — Detroit

5 — Colorado 5 —… pic.twitter.com/KkSYC7kQKp — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) September 2, 2026

– What a shocker!

Where has THIS been all season?? https://t.co/1sV2JlHtcY — Cam Tucker (@CamTucker_Sport) September 2, 2026

– A dominant performance.