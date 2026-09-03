Makar’s Contract: The CH Is One of the Winners, According to Greg Wyshynski

A few days ago, Cale Makar sent shockwaves through the hockey world with an eight-year contract worth $20.4 million annually.

In four years, the first contract worth $30 million or more per year could be signed.

But as for the Avalanche defenseman's massive deal, Greg Wyshynski (ESPN) wrote a piece on the winners and losers. Montreal is one of the winners.

Now that the dust has settled, here are the winners and losers of Cale Makar's blockbuster contract with @Avalanche. Enjoy! https://t.co/nQoZdUU83M — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 3, 2026

The reason: Lane Hutson.

In Wyshynski's (ESPN) piece, he notes that the defenseman, who finished with one point fewer than Makar in 2025–2026, has a contract that costs the team $11.55 million less per season in payroll. That makes a huge difference, and with those $11.55 million saved, you can afford a star player anywhere in your lineup.

In an article by RG Media, Andrei Markov also compared Makar's contract to Hutson's.

Now, the context surrounding the signing of the two defensemen is completely different, and I've actually asked people to stop comparing the two. But if we look solely at on-ice statistics—and not at the context of the contract signing—it's true that Makar's contract is a win for Kent Hughes and the Habs.

The other winners are the Avalanche, Matthew Schaefer, and the players' bargaining power.

The losers: Bill Guerin, the Blue Jackets, short-term contracts, and stats geeks.

In a nutshell

– That's for sure.

Cyril Leeder says the plan is to do a video tribute for Brady Tkachuk on Oct. 21 #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 3, 2026

– Injury update for the Jays.

Injury update for the @BlueJays: – Bieber resumed pitching drills (pitch and catch) today – Yesavage

will pitch from the mound tomorrow – Santander

is expected to play at the AAA level next week — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 3, 2026

– Interesting.

Twelve years later, Charles-Emile is reunited with his CF Montréal pre-academy coach, Yoann Damet, at St. Louis City SC! @MattBakerSTL @stlCITYsc pic.twitter.com/hFTsZFvwwc — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) September 3, 2026

– Signing in Arizona.

Negotiations between Wilson and the Cardinals have finally concludedhttps://t.co/Y8bU8BDkn0 — RDS (@RDSca) September 3, 2026

– Of course.