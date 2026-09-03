MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander in Triple-A? | The Ketel Marte Case
Anthony Santander in the AAA?
It could happen as early as next week, if all goes well.
As for Trey Yesavage, he'll be pitching from the mound tomorrow.
Rookie of the Month
In the American League, it's Canadian Tristan Peters.
The Ketel Marte Situation
He's not expected to leave Arizona. His manager, however, might be on his way out.
And the Mariners' too…
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Sal Stewart is a unique prospect.
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