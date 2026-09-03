MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander in Triple-A? | The Ketel Marte Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander in Triple-A? | The Ketel Marte Case
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Anthony Santander in the AAA?

It could happen as early as next week, if all goes well.

As for Trey Yesavage, he'll be pitching from the mound tomorrow.

Rookie of the Month

In the American League, it's Canadian Tristan Peters.

The Ketel Marte Situation

He's not expected to leave Arizona. His manager, however, might be on his way out.

And the Mariners' too…

Read more

Sal Stewart is a unique prospect.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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