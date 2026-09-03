MLB in Brief: Anthony Santander in Triple-A? | The Ketel Marte Case

Anthony Santander in the AAA?

It could happen as early as next week, if all goes well.

John Schneider said Anthony Santander is making progress: “He's hitting off live pitching down in Florida today and this weekend, and then the optimistic part of me says that if he can get into some rehab games in the AAA next week,” Santander could be back before the end of the season. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 3, 2026

As for Trey Yesavage, he'll be pitching from the mound tomorrow.

At this point, Trey Yesavage's recovery plan is: 1. Throw from the mound tomorrow

2. Throw from the mound again

3. Face batters at the training complex

4. Pitch in a rehab game or simulated game . If everything goes perfectly, John Schneider believes the #BlueJays can get him back in a #SuperBulk role. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 3, 2026

Rookie of the Month

In the American League, it's Canadian Tristan Peters.

MLB Monthly Award Winners for August pic.twitter.com/k9xxaNuyrX — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 3, 2026

The Ketel Marte Situation

He's not expected to leave Arizona. His manager, however, might be on his way out.

I spoke with rival executives and scouts about how they think the Ketel Marte situation could play out for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason. For FanSided: https://t.co/SRTn0bP71E — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) September 2, 2026

And the Mariners' too…

Dan Wilson will probably NOT be the Mariners' manager after this season, according to @ByMcCullough (https://t.co/b8Ayyl3z68) pic.twitter.com/n04UZeVy6i — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 3, 2026

Read more

Sal Stewart is a unique prospect.

Why Sal Stewart's old-school numbers should make him NL Rookie of the Year. Column, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/uAxagCQHdm — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 3, 2026

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