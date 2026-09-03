Lane Hutson is among the top 3 contenders for the next Norris Trophy, according to Daily Faceoff

Will Lane Hutson continue to improve this season, and if so, how far will he go?

After recording 66 and 78 points, respectively, in his first two NHL seasons, the 22-year-old defenseman is expected to boost his offensive output this year.

I believe we can expect Hutson to average at least one point per game this season and finish the campaign with at least 82 points.

If that's the case, Matt Larkin—who compiled a list of the top 10 potential candidates for the trophy awarded to the league's best defenseman—believes the Canadiens defenseman will be a clear contender for the Norris Trophy at the end of next season, ranking him third on his list.

The top 10 Norris Trophy candidates for 2026–27:https://t.co/MQhsN82g44 — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) September 3, 2026

The top two spots are held, respectively, by Cale Makar—who is now the highest-paid player in the NHL—and Quinn Hughes, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Hutson finds himself in a better position than sports betting odds suggest, which currently rank him fifth.

In Larkin's ranking, the Canadiens defenseman is ahead of some candidates who received more votes than he did last year, such as Evan Bouchard, Rasmus Dahlin, and Zach Werenski, the most recent Norris Trophy winner.

Final voting totals for the 2025-26 Norris Trophy: pic.twitter.com/UA2LXqi2so — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 2, 2026

However, beyond his offensive production, Larkin explains that his defensive play is also on par with the NHL's elite, as Hutson ranked fourth in forced turnovers at five-on-five last year.

This was particularly evident in his plus-minus rating. The Michigan native went from -2 in the 2024-25 season to +36 last year, ranking him seventh among all defensemen in the League.

Not bad for a defenseman whom many accuse of being one-dimensional.

Furthermore, if the Habs can find a regular right-side partner for Hutson (the aforementioned right-handed defenseman), he could spend more time playing on the left—his natural side—where he's much more effective, both offensively and defensively.

In short, it would be interesting to see what kind of season Hutson could have if he played every game on his strong side.

In a Nutshell

– Alex Newhook as an assistant?

Listen: Ward: I'd consider Newhook as an assistant captain for Montreal https://t.co/wenVu3OWMK — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 3, 2026

– A nice gesture from the captain.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki meets with the 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force He presented them with a puck commemorating his 438th NHL point. In 1955, Maurice “The Rocket” Richard visited the same unit, presenting a puck from his 438th NHL goal. pic.twitter.com/2eBT7DFqcu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 3, 2026

– Félix Séguin wants to stick around for a long time.

“The passion is still there. I see myself continuing for another 12 years.” https://t.co/mmIjnfGG6z — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 3, 2026

– Drake Batherson could test the market.

Bruce Garrioch: Re Senators: If Staios cannot secure an extension with Drake Batherson's…agent, Paul Capizzano…before the puck drops on Oct. 3…the expectation is that he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027 – Ottawa Citizen (8/30) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 3, 2026

– The Blue Jays are in the thick of the playoff race.