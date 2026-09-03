Lane Hutson is among the top 3 contenders for the next Norris Trophy, according to Daily Faceoff

Jonathan Di Gregorio
Lane Hutson is among the top 3 contenders for the next Norris Trophy, according to Daily Faceoff
Credit: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Will Lane Hutson continue to improve this season, and if so, how far will he go?

After recording 66 and 78 points, respectively, in his first two NHL seasons, the 22-year-old defenseman is expected to boost his offensive output this year.

I believe we can expect Hutson to average at least one point per game this season and finish the campaign with at least 82 points.

If that's the case, Matt Larkin—who compiled a list of the top 10 potential candidates for the trophy awarded to the league's best defenseman—believes the Canadiens defenseman will be a clear contender for the Norris Trophy at the end of next season, ranking him third on his list.

The top two spots are held, respectively, by Cale Makar—who is now the highest-paid player in the NHL—and Quinn Hughes, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Hutson finds himself in a better position than sports betting odds suggest, which currently rank him fifth.

In Larkin's ranking, the Canadiens defenseman is ahead of some candidates who received more votes than he did last year, such as Evan Bouchard, Rasmus Dahlin, and Zach Werenski, the most recent Norris Trophy winner.

However, beyond his offensive production, Larkin explains that his defensive play is also on par with the NHL's elite, as Hutson ranked fourth in forced turnovers at five-on-five last year.

This was particularly evident in his plus-minus rating. The Michigan native went from -2 in the 2024-25 season to +36 last year, ranking him seventh among all defensemen in the League.

Not bad for a defenseman whom many accuse of being one-dimensional.

Furthermore, if the Habs can find a regular right-side partner for Hutson (the aforementioned right-handed defenseman), he could spend more time playing on the left—his natural side—where he's much more effective, both offensively and defensively.

In short, it would be interesting to see what kind of season Hutson could have if he played every game on his strong side.


In a Nutshell

– Alex Newhook as an assistant?

– A nice gesture from the captain.

– Félix Séguin wants to stick around for a long time.

– Drake Batherson could test the market.

– The Blue Jays are in the thick of the playoff race.

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