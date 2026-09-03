A player comparable to Zachary Bolduc complicates negotiations, according to David Ettedgui

Zachary Bolduc is still without a contract, and—slowly but surely—the clock is starting to tick against both sides.

The Canadiens' training camp begins on September 16. That leaves Kent Hughes and the Bolduc camp with less than two weeks to find common ground.

According to David Ettedgui, a contract signed elsewhere in the NHL would have actually complicated the negotiations.

Specifically, Mavrik Bourque's contract.

Speaking on BPM Sports, Ettedgui explained that Bourque—who he considers comparable to Bolduc in terms of age, production, and potential—secured a six-year deal worth $5.5 million per season. A deal that reportedly “opened Bolduc's eyes.”

What's your prediction for Zachary Bolduc's contract? pic.twitter.com/DEn7TMmn9F — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 3, 2026

And frankly, it's easy to see why.

Bolduc is coming off a tougher season with 30 points in 78 games, but he remains a young forward who still has offensive potential. When a comparable player gets $33 million guaranteed, it's hard for his camp not to put that contract on the table.

That doesn't mean, however, that the Habs have to follow suit.

Ettedgui believes that a two- or three-year deal, worth between approximately $4.25 million and $4.75 million annually, could be a solution.

Personally, this approach seems much more logical to me for both sides.

The length of the contract is also a real headache.

As Nicolas Cloutier explained on TVA Sports, a three-year deal would allow the Canadiens to retain Bolduc's rights upon its expiration. With a four-year deal, the Quebec native could instead achieve full free agency at age 27.

To better understand the negotiations surrounding Bolduc's contract, let's take a look back at the talks between Guhle and the #CH two years ago. What are the possible compromises? https://t.co/51dTQBPYCR — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 3, 2026

In an NHL where the salary cap continues to rise, that one-year difference could be worth a fortune.

Bolduc might therefore prefer a four-year deal to give himself a chance to hit the jackpot quickly. The Habs, for their part, have every reason to avoid losing control over the player so quickly.

In the longer term, Cloutier estimates that Bolduc's annual value could rise to around $5 to $5.5 million over six years. This brings us right back to the comparison Ettedgui made: Mavrik Bourque.

Bourque has given the Bolduc camp ammunition. Kent Hughes must now decide how much he's willing to pay to secure additional years.

With 13 days to go before training camp, a compromise will need to start taking shape.

In a nutshell

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– Nickenson Denis wins by knockout.