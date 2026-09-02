Patrik Laine in Ottawa: The Senators Have Been Talking About It

It's September. Patrik Laine still hasn't signed a contract.

At this point, with training camps fast approaching, it's becoming increasingly likely that the former Canadiens player will sign a tryout contract with an NHL team for training camp.

That would make sense, at least.

We know that many teams have had internal discussions about the possibility of Laine joining their organization moving forward.

Since Laine can sign a contract based on performance bonuses, he becomes a bit more attractive. Just a bit…

And now, according to a report by Bruce Garrioch in the Ottawa Citizen, the Senators have discussed internally the idea of Laine joining the team.

The guys on the BPM Sports morning show also touched on the subject.

What you see is what you get: Senators ready to prove they're contenders

Ottawa Citizen https://t.co/CpeHII6R2L via @ottawacitizen #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 2, 2026

It's important to note, however, that even though the Sens have considered signing Laine to have him play in another Canadian market, the plan is not expected to result in a contract.

Why is that?

Because the reporter says the Senators don't really believe the player fits what the club is looking for right now. At least, that's Garrioch's take on the situation.

And that's true even though the risk is minimal.

Obviously, Laine can't really contribute much beyond power-play goals. He's a specialist, and let's just say that's not for everyone.

We'll see where Laine ends up. But let's just say time is running out, since training camps in the Bettman league are set to begin in two weeks. And for now, it's a blank slate for Laine.

In a Nutshell

– It takes resources to make it work. The idea isn't crazy…

So let's stir the pot… Is Evangelista going to be traded to Minnesota, since we could expect the Wild to want ready-made NHL players in return for Hughes as part of the package so they can stay in their window of opportunity even if they trade Quinn? #NJDevils #mnwild #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 2, 2026

– Worth a read.

Here's a link to my latest story: Credit Hughes and St. Louis for the Canadiens' rise, says former NHLer Dubinsky – Montreal Gazette https://t.co/NpO6rSB2UP — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) September 2, 2026

– His return isn't imminent.

#Flames GM Craig Conroy on QR770 about Huberdeau: “This is major surgery, so he had a bit of a setback maybe two weeks ago with his skating. With that, we just want to make sure we do the right thing for him, and if that means taking a little more time to get him back to 100… pic.twitter.com/EHkSZxqFNp — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 2, 2026

– Makes sense.