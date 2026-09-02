Here’s why Carey Price won’t play in the Canadiens alumni game in Winnipeg

Angela Price is always entertaining to follow on social media. After all, you never really know what she'll decide to reveal.

I don't know if the Canadiens' PR team would also use the word “entertaining” to describe her… but anyway.

We also often learn things about her husband, Carey. For example, she confirmed (not surprisingly) that the whole family will be at the Bell Centre on November 10, when Carey will be honored by the Canadiens following his induction into the Hall of Fame.

But she announced something even bigger.

In fact, during an Instagram Q&A, she was asked if Carey Price would play in the Canadiens' alumni game next October.

Reminder: Before the outdoor game between the Jets and the Habs on October 25, an alumni game will take place the day before.

Those who've seen the lineups may have noticed that Price won't be there. That said, Angela revealed that the former goaltender wanted to play, but a scheduling conflict (a big family trip) prevented #31 from saying yes.

We can all agree this is big news. After all, we haven't seen him on the ice since he retired.

We know his body just isn't up to it anymore. But it's the rigors of a full schedule that have made it impossible for Price to play in the NHL.

He's undoubtedly capable of playing a single game, even if it takes him weeks to recover. His wife's comments seem to suggest as much, at any rate…

It would have been nice to see that, but maybe it'll happen next time.

In a Nutshell

– Gally is settling in well in Vancouver.

“It's been a couple of days, but the guys really enjoy being here and are excited.” New #Canucks Brendan Gallagher and Luke Schenn spoke with the media after today's informal skate. WATCH FULL | https://t.co/ZUjphhQMwa pic.twitter.com/oZ4iOGRkMM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 1, 2026

– Note.

Today is the “trade deadline” in MLS. Except that no one at our Quebec media outlets was up at 6:00 a.m. https://t.co/srPvlem03B — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 2, 2026

– Ouch.

– That would be great for football fans in Montreal, indeed.