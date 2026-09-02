Official Announcement from the Alouettes Regarding Rohan Jones

In the end, Rohan Jones didn't have to wait long to decide what to do next with his career.

Cut by the

Los Angeles

Rams

on August 29, the Quebec native could have pursued his American dream by joining the practice squad of an NFL team. Instead, he chose to return to Montreal and join the Alouettes.

This decision speaks as much to his ambition as it does to his loyalty to the Montreal organization. Rather than settling for a limited role in the NFL, Jones prefers to have the opportunity to make a tangible contribution to a team aiming for the top honors.

His relationship with General Manager Danny Maciocia likely also played a role in his decision. Jones knows the man who drafted him well and sees his arrival with the Alouettes as an opportunity to

fully showcase

his talents.

His experience with the Rams, however, remains extremely rewarding. The player participated in all three of Los Angeles' preseason games and had the chance to play alongside some of the NFL's best players. He specifically cites Myles Garrett as one of the most impressive players he's ever faced, while Matthew Stafford stood out to him for his ability to anticipate plays.

Jones makes no secret of his disappointment. In his view, his time with the Rams allowed him to fulfill a dream and gain valuable professional experience.

A Versatile Asset for the Montreal Offense

With the Alouettes, the Quebec native could quickly become an intriguing option thanks to his versatility. During his college career, he played as a wide receiver, running back, and tight end. His blocking skills could also allow him to contribute in various ways to Jason Maas's system.

The Montreal coach, in fact, has great faith in his potential, highlighting his imposing frame and agility.

Jones will now have to find his place within an offense that already features players like Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, and Travis Theis. He arrives, however, with the goal of carving out his own niche.

A deal is expected to be finalized shortly. Once under contract, Jones will have to finish the season with Montreal before he can consider a possible return to the NFL.

For him, the ideal scenario would be to have an excellent season with the Alouettes and once again attract the attention of American teams. But he certainly wouldn't mind a long career in Montreal.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.