A decision is about to be made regarding Rohan Jones and the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes could soon add a new weapon to an offense that already features several players capable of wreaking havoc.

Quebec native Rohan

Jones, recently released by the Los Angeles Rams, showed up for the team's practice on Wednesday morning, and all signs point to him continuing his career in Montreal.

The 24-year-old confirmed that discussions with the Alouettes were well underway and that his contract signing should be finalized in the coming days.

Jones still had a few options, however, to remain in the NFL. After being cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, his agent had reached out to various teams to

find him

a spot on a practice squad.

The Montreal native, however, chose a different path. Rather than waiting in the hope of earning a promotion to the NFL, he wants to immediately take on a significant role with a team that is aiming for major honors.

A Carefully Considered Decision to Return to Play in Montreal

Family considerations also played a major role in his decision. Jones will have the opportunity to be reunited with his loved ones while wearing the colors of his hometown team. However, he does not view his move to the CFL as a permanent abandonment of his American dream.

His goal is clear: to contribute to the Alouettes' success, gain experience, and eventually reassess his opportunities in the NFL.

This decision marks a new chapter for the player who was selected in the first round by Montreal in 2026. Before joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 25, Jones had impressed in college football.

With the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2025, he racked up 519 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. His exceptional average of 27.3 yards per reception was the best in the NCAA among players with at least five catches.

Jones had previously played for Maine and Montana State. During the Los Angeles preseason, he participated in all three Rams games but did not record any receptions.

His arrival could therefore quickly energize a unit that already features Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead. Montreal fans might even get to see Jones in action very soon, as the Alouettes will face the British Columbia Lions on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on RDS.

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