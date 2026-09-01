Arrest: Surprise News About Keenan Allen

The Keenan Allen incident won't prevent the Indianapolis Colts receiver from starting the new season with his team.



Although

he was arrested Sunday

morning for driving under the influence and endangering others while under the influence of alcohol, the veteran is still expected to take the field for the season opener.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard confirmed that Allen will play in the September 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Even a potential internal disciplinary action by the franchise is therefore unlikely to affect his availability for that game.

Ballard, however, declined to comment specifically on the circumstances of the arrest. He emphasized the player's typically impeccable conduct, noting that Allen has rarely, if ever,

faced disciplinary issues throughout his long career.

The NFL may now wait to see how the legal proceedings unfold before determining whether additional disciplinary action is warranted. The Colts, for their part, plan to review the situation internally.

Having recently arrived in Indianapolis to bring experience and talent to the receiving corps, Allen boasts a particularly impressive resume. At 34, he has 1,055 receptions, 12,051 receiving yards, and 70 receiving touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs at the Center of Another Legal Case

Over with the Green Bay Packers, the uncertainty this time centers on running back Josh Jacobs. General Manager Brian Gutekunst stated that the franchise had not yet reviewed the surveillance footage mentioned in the criminal complaint against the player.

Jacobs faces charges of simple assault and criminal mischief following an incident that allegedly took place

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