Signature for Jason Maas and Danny Maciocia

The Montreal Alouettes have decided to prioritize stability in order to continue their progress in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The Montreal organization

confirmed Tuesday that it has extended the contracts of its head coach, Jason Maas, and its general manager, Danny Maciocia.

These new agreements will allow both executives to continue their work with the team for several more years. Maas will remain with the Alouettes through 2030, while Maciocia will remain in his position through 2031.

Maciocia, who took over as general manager in 2020, has played a central role in rebuilding the Montreal franchise for several seasons. Notably, he was the one who selected Jason Maas to lead the team in December 2022.

That decision quickly paid off. As early as November 2023, the Alouettes won the Grey Cup, ending a 13-year drought since their last championship in 2010.

The Montreal team, however, failed to defend its title the following season, losing in the final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A Professional Relationship That Dates Back to Edmonton

The collaboration between Maas and Maciocia, however, did not begin with their arrival in Montreal. The two men had already worked together in Edmonton in the early 2000s, when Maciocia served as offensive coordinator and Maas played quarterback.

Since reuniting with the Alouettes, their partnership has produced impressive results. Montreal has a record of 42 wins, 22 losses, and one tie under their leadership.

The two men had already secured a contract extension in October 2025, which was set to keep Maas in his position through 2028 and Maciocia through 2029.

This new agreement therefore reflects the organization's renewed confidence in its leadership duo.

On the field, the team's current results also reinforce this decision. The Alouettes are leading the CFL this season with nine wins and only two losses.

Montreal will return to action on Friday at Percival Molson Stadium, where the team will host the British Columbia Lions. With Maas and Maciocia now assured of continuing their work for the long term, the Alouettes hope to turn their excellent start to the season into another run toward the Grey Cup.

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